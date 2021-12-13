news, local-news,

A new organiser has taken over the tasty Launceston Night Market. Joseph Yared said he had been involved in the market since its beginning with his own food van. When the opportunity came up to buy the business, he could not resist. "I have plenty of ideas. We are going to start with our first event [held December 10] and see how it goes," he said. "I want something for the whole family. A night to remember and have a good time, good food, and good drinks." The market offers a range of cuisines and food vans, as well as beverages and activities for children. "[It's a] relaxed, laid back setting for people after they have finished work on a Friday to knock off and enjoy, or pick up the kids after school and come over," Mr Yared said. Mr Yared said the market also supported local businesses by generating income and career opportunities. The Launceston Night Market starts at 4pm and goes through until 9pm at Civic Square twice a month. However, if the event is successful it may become a weekly treat. The next market is on December 17 and will have a Christmas theme. There will be prizes for the best Christmas outfits, carols, and a jolly man in a red suit even make an appearance.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rJYMCBtgZ6tPW9SEJHL7c7/551b1d2c-4965-44d7-a525-946737bb6b48.jpeg/r0_16_790_462_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg