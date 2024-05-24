The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

'Enormous job': Sanders returns to AFL, plays full game as substitute

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated May 24 2024 - 12:54pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryley Sanders attempts to escape a Brodie Grundy tackle. Picture by Getty Images
Ryley Sanders attempts to escape a Brodie Grundy tackle. Picture by Getty Images

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge has given an insight into Ryley Sanders' future.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.