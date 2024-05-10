Leadership, Tassie and a ripper mullet: Weddle's insights before UTAS clash

Hawthorn's Josh Weddle is yet to lose at UTAS Stadium.
The Hawks faithful will be hoping that doesn't change as they take on St Kilda at 1.45pm on Saturday.
"I like to think it's our fortress down here," he said.
"There's not too many teams that come down here each year to play in Tassie, so I definitely think we have a little bit of an advantage."
The 19-year-old defender put together a strong performance in Hawthorn's win over Western Bulldogs last week, earning praise from coach Sam Mitchell.
"He had a couple of really good contests on Ugle-Hagan on the weekend but it wasn't just him, I thought our back line as a collective worked really well against some big, powerful forward," Mitchell said.
"[Josh] will have a multitude of match-ups this week and I was really pleased with his game last week after a pretty average performance the week before.
"I think he's no different to the side, if we can continue to be at our best more often, it gives us more chances to be competitive against these sides that we hope to catch up to and get past in the time to come."
With both sides looking to grab back-to-back victories, Weddle and his fellow defenders will be tasked with battling St Kilda's three tall forwards - Max King, Tim Membrey and Jack Hayes.
Mitchell described Hayes as 'underrated' earlier this week, with Weddle ready for the challenge despite missing captain James Sicily.
"I'm obviously happy to take either one of those talls down there," he said.
"Me and Frosty [Sam Frost] have just been taking out which forward we want, last week with Ugle-Hagan and Naughton, it was just who we felt more comfortable on and I think it will be the same tomorrow.
"Wihout Sic, a big leadership role needs to be filled ... and others in the back line will need to step up, hopefully myself, and just show more leadership out there."
If Weddle's defensive prowess doesn't catch the eyes of fans, his haircut certainly will.
Rocking a mullet with shaved sides, the 18th pick of the 2022 draft is one of several young Hawks with audacious haircuts.
"Me and Connor Macdonald had a competition last year seeing who wouldn't cut their hair first," he said with a smile.
"I think I ended up winning, he's kept cutting his hair after that and I don't think I've cut mine in a while, so I might have to."
