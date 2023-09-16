In just their second year in the NTFA under-18s competition, Old Scotch defeated George Town 5.2 (32) to 3.3 (21) to win the premiership.
Following in the flag-winning footsteps of their senior men's and reserves, a boundary-line set-shot from Archie Edwards in the final minute sealed the deal.
After playing in last week's reserves grand final, Scotch's Ollie McFarlane was named the David Marshall Medallist for best on ground.
Both sides struggled to hit the scoreboard early and produced minimal opportunities in the first quarter but typical finals pressure was on show.
An Old Scotch behind in the sixth minute brought the only score of the quarter but George Town had arguably the biggest chance, with Kale Fraser producing a big tackle for a set-shot, only to fall short.
They added another behind early in the second as it looked like neither side would score for the first half before Oliver Knowles roved in the goal-square to give Scotch an eight point lead.
However, it wouldn't be that way for long as Fraser, who had been collecting plenty of the football, read the ball drop out the back of a pack and ran into an open goal-square.
Leading 1.2 (8) to 1.0 (6), Old Scotch drew first blood in the second half despite kicking against the breeze.
Jack Briggs kicked long to a contest and followed up his work, receiving a handball from an under-pressure Archie Edwards before kicking truly on the run.
Just like the match's first goal, the Saints immediately replied, this time through two bits of boundary-line brilliance by Sashyn Tuthill.
The first was a marvellous set-shot, getting the wind at just the right time to bend back through the big sticks before his second effort looked to write his name into grand final folklore.
Running along the boundary with the ball in front of him after a roving handball by Tallis Trudgeon, Tuthill produced a running checkside to give the Saints a six-point lead.
That lead quickly evaporated in the last term as Scotch's Charlie Crosby swung around on his left boot just two minutes in and snapped between the big sticks for the Thistles' third of the day.
A goal to last week's match-winner Michael Innes-Smith gave him the chance to do it two weeks in a row after a long bomb from Rupert McKenzie before Edwards produced his brilliance to confirm the victory.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.