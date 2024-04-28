Decade-long journey sees Sherriff gallop into national squad

A decade-long journey has taken teenage netballer Isabella Sherriff from Deloraine Devils to the national stage.
Having begun playing at the age of just four, the Northern Hawks defender is celebrating her first call-up to the Australian 17-and-under squad.
"I'm really grateful that I get to have this experience. It's really exciting," said Sherriff who progressed into the Hawks' 15s program and is playing her first season in the state league 19-and-unders.
"My mum has always been into netball and there was a club at Deloraine so it was easy to get into. There's not many options in Deloraine so I started, enjoyed it and kept going."
The 15-year-old Launceston-born Deloraine High School student learned plenty from her maiden national netball championships in Frankston, and admitted she was surprised to earn the Australian call-up.
"It was a really cool experience. It was good seeing how to play against different styles. I played all the mid-court positions whereas I play circle defence for Hawks so it was a bit different and a step up in intensity compared to that.
"But I enjoy all the positions and it was a really nice chance to get a run around and I enjoyed it. You cover more space so do have to be fitter because players are a bit faster."
Selected alongside Cavaliers' Sophie Brewer in the Australian 17-and-unders, Sherriff can't wait for the opportunity to train at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra.
"It's very exciting and I'm a bit nervous," she said.
"This is my first year in the state team. I was a bit shocked but it's pretty cool. I definitely was not expecting it, but it was a nice surprise.
"I don't really have any goals in particular, just see how far I can push myself."
Netball Australia has announced 66 athletes from around the country who will form the 17-and-under and 19-and-under national squads for 2024.
Selected based on a range of attributes, including demonstrated skill and the potential for performance growth, the players will have the opportunity to elevate their netball skills during the year.
