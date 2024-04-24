National selection rewards teammates' choice to focus on netball

Teammates Paige O'Neill and Sophie Brewer are happy with the choice they made when selected for junior state squads in both netball and basketball.
Forced to choose between their two favourite sports, both plumped for netball and have not looked back.
Having won a statewide 19-and-under premiership together last season - with O'Neill as vice-captain and Brewer contributing most of the team's goals - the Cavaliers teammates have also graced national championships and were this week called up to junior Australian squads.
Brewer is joined by Northern Hawks' Isabella Sherriff in the 17-and-unders while O'Neill steps up to the 19-and-unders alongside the only other Tasmanian representative, Devon's Charlotte Walker.
For the 16-year-old Launceston-born Cavaliers teammates, national selection is vindication of the decision they made when called up to two different junior Tasmanian squads.
"I played basketball first and only started netball for fun but eventually they started to clash," O'Neill said.
"I was heartbroken that I had to pick between them at a young age but I'm glad I picked netball. A lot of girls I went to school with were in my team so the community side of netball won me over. A hundred per cent it was the right decision because my netball pathway opened up for me.
"It gave me hope that I could keep performing at my best and can go as far as I can, so it's giving me a lot of confidence to be able to get into these teams."
Having started playing netball for Amazonz aged eight, Brewer (whose brother Lachy is set to play NCAA Division 1 basketball for Sacramento State University) made the call to focus on netball a couple of years ago.
"It was a hard decision. It was just too much and I had to decide," she said.
"I was getting a lot of injuries and had to choose which sport and chose netball. I'm definitely closer to the netball girls - that's what I played first and is something that I love.
"I still play club basketball, but I'm happy I chose netball."
O'Neill, who also continues to play social basketball, said her mum Katie played for Cavaliers but remained impartial in the decision-making and now coaches her with the opens team.
"She was supporting my decision whichever way I went. She was really supportive and has always been in my corner."
The St Patrick's College student, who plays goal defence and wing defence, progressed through the Cavs' development sides into the national 17-and-under program before stepping up into the 19-and-unders.
Both squads will spend a week training at the Australian Institute of Sport in Canberra in July.
Selection follows Tasmania's strong showing at last week's under-19 national championships in Frankston.
"We did really well," O'Neill added. "We placed fifth which would have been the first time we were under sixth in about 15 years so it was really exciting for Tasmania and I was really happy with that.
"I was super stoked to receive the email. It's my third year attending the Australian squad and I'm very grateful for the opportunity. Mum was probably more excited than me and came in squealing about it.
"I'm so excited because I'm bottom age so will be playing against older girls and I look up to a lot of them so it's a great opportunity to train with them and develop my skills."
Brewer, a Launceston College student who plays goal shooter/goal attack, was thrilled with her first national call-up.
"It was definitely exciting news when I found out," she said.
"I'm not really expecting too much but it should be a good experience to progress my netball and get that recognition.
"I played against a lot of these girls at nationals so it will be good to get to know them."
Netball Australia has announced 66 athletes who will form the 17/U and 19/U national squads for 2024.
Pathway coach Michelle Wilkins said: "The variety and potential of athletes across both age groups looks incredibly promising for the future of our sport.
"We look forward to seeing where this year's 17/U and 19/U athletes are taken on their netball careers, and hopefully for some it includes the green and gold dress."
