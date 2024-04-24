The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

National selection rewards teammates' choice to focus on netball

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
April 24 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Paige O'Neill during the Cavaliers' Tasmanian Netball League game against South East Suns at the Silverdome. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Paige O'Neill during the Cavaliers' Tasmanian Netball League game against South East Suns at the Silverdome. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Teammates Paige O'Neill and Sophie Brewer are happy with the choice they made when selected for junior state squads in both netball and basketball.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.