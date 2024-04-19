The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

'We'd be nuts': Devils want to dispel Hobart-centric criticism

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
April 20 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania Devils chair Grant O'Brien says the evidence shows the club's efforts to build a relationship with the North of Tasmania. Picture by Brodie Weeding/Solstice Digital
Tasmania Devils chair Grant O'Brien says the evidence shows the club's efforts to build a relationship with the North of Tasmania. Picture by Brodie Weeding/Solstice Digital

Aware of the state's parochial tendencies, Tasmania Devils chair Grant O'Brien is under no illusions about the difficult task that is uniting the regions.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Hann

Ben Hann

Digital Sport Journalist

A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.