Where and when to commemorate Anzac Day 2024 in Northern Tasmania

Here are the places where Anzac Day services will be held in Northern Tasmania this year.
Avoca
Main Parade 10:45am, assemble at the Post Office.
Main Service 11am, Cenotaph at Boucher Park.
Beaconsfield
Dawn Service 5:45am for 6am start, Cenotaph, RSL Park Beaconsfield in Weld Street.
March 10:45am, assemble in West Street.
Main Service 11am, Cenotaph, RSL Park Beaconsfield in Weld Street.
Bicheno
March 5:45am, assemble at the IGA Burgess Street.
Dawn Service 6am, Bicheno Cenotaph.
Main Parade 10:45am, assemble at the IGA Burgess Street.
Main Service 11am.
The Clubhouse at 13 Sinclair Street Bicheno will be open for light meals and refreshments after both services.
Bishopsbourne
Main Service 9am. Cenotaph, Bishopsbourne Rd.
Branxholm
Dawn Service 6am, at the hall.
Bridport
Dawn Service 6am, Bridport Cenotaph.
Main Parade 10:45am, assemble CWA Hall Car Park.
Main Service 11am, Bridport Hall, followed by wreath laying at the Cenotaph through the foreshore park.
Campbell Town
Dawn Service 6am.
Main parade 10:45
Main Service 11am, Cenotaph, 57 High St.
Carrick
ANZAC Service 7am, Carrick Cenotaph, South Street, Carrick.
Cressy
Service 9am, Main Street. War Memorial, High St.
Deloraine
Dawn Service 6am, Cenotaph Emu Bay Road, Deloraine.
Main Parade 10:30 am, assemble opposite the British Hotel on Emu Bay Road.
Main Service 11am, Cenotaph Emu Bay Road, Deloraine.
Guest speakers will be from Deloraine Primary School and Mr Jason Frisch respectively.
Evandale
Dawn Service 6am, War Memorial, High St.
Main Service 11am, War Memorial, High St.
Exeter
Dawn March 5:45am, assemble at the Cenotaph, Murray Street Exeter.
Dawn Service 6am, Cenotaph, Murray Street Exeter.
Breakfast at the Exeter RSL from 6:30am.
Main Service 10:45 for 11am, Cenotaph, Murray Street Exeter.
Luncheon to follow at the Exeter RSL.
George Town
Dawn Service 5:50am, Cenotaph Macquarie Street George Town.
Gunfire Breakfast at 6.30am in the Graham Fairless Centre, Macquarie Street.
Main Parade begins at 10:30am and marches to the Max Harris Reserve in ANZAC Parade.
Main Service 10:50am, at the memorial in Max Harris Reserve.
Gladstone
Dawn Service 6am, Gladstone Hall.
Breakfast available from 5:30am for a $5.00 donation.
Hagley
Service 9:45am, Hagley Cenotaph with indoor facility available in the event of inclement weather.
This service is facilitated by the LIONS Club of Hadspen South Esk.
King Island
Dawn Service 6am, Cenotaph Corner Meech and George Streets.
Coffee at the RSL Clubrooms, Meech Street 6:30am.
Breakfast available from 7 - 7:30am at the King Island Club. Please book and pay $10 per adult at News agency by 22 April (no door sales on day).
Main parade 10:10 for 10:20am, assemble at RSL Clubrooms on Meech Street.
Main Service 10:30am, Cenotaph Corner Meech and George Streets.
If you would like to lay a wreath at the main service, please provide the organisation name and wreath layer's name to Margaret Bennett, Secretary of the King Island RSL Sub branch, by 22 April.
Launceston
Dawn Service 6am, Cenotaph, Royal Park.
Main Parade falls in four abreast at assembly points in Princes Square from 9:45am, and moved off at 10:15am.
The Salute will be taken in Paterson Street opposite the Launceston Fire Station by His Worship the Mayor.
Main Service 11am, Cenotaph, Royal Park.
Lilydale
Dawn Service 5:50am, Lilydale Cenotaph, Lilydale Road.
Breakfast to follow in memorial hall.
Main Service 10:50am, Lilydale Cenotaph, Lilydale Road.
In case of inclement weather, service will be held in the Memorial Hall.
Longford
Dawn Service 6am, Cenotaph, 55 Wellington St.
Main parade 10:45am.
Main Service 11am, Cenotaph, 55 Wellington St.
Perth
Parade 8:30am.
Service 9am, Cenotaph, Main St.
Ringarooma
Main Parade 10:45am, assemble at the Old Bank Corner from 10:30am.
Main Service 11:00am, at the Memorial Hall. Lunch available at $10 per adult.
Scottsdale
Dawn Service 5:45am, Cenotaph.
Main Parade 10:45am, assemble at the RSL Club at 10:30am.
Main Service 11:00am, Cenotaph. Anyone requiring a seat is asked to bring their own.
St Helens
Dawn March 5:45am, assemble at Hilly's Supermarket.
Dawn Service 6am, St Helens Cenotaph.
Breakfast and refreshments available at the St. Helens RSL for a $5.00 donation.
Main Parade 10:45am, assemble at Hilly's Supermarket.
Main Service 11am, St Helens Cenotaph.
Springfield
ANZAC Service 2:30pm, St Paul's Church.
Afternoon tea to follow.
Swansea
Dawn Service 6am, Cenotaph, Franklin Street Swansea
Gunfire breakfast to follow at the RSL Club
Main Parade will travel from the Swansea Recreation ground to the Cenotaph followed by a service from 11am.
Westbury
Dawn Service 6am, Cenotaph, Westbury Village Green, Lonsdale Promenade, Westbury.
Main Parade 10:40am, assemble outside the Westbury Post Office, William Street, Westbury.
Main Service 11am, Cenotaph, Westbury Village Green, Lonsdale Promenade, Westbury.
Weymouth
Main service 11am, Weymouth Hall, 18-20 Major Street, Weymouth.
Morning Tea in the Hall at the conclusion of the service.
Winnaleah
Dawn Service 6:00am, Memorial Hall.
Breakfast available at the Hotel.
