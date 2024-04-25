The Examiner
In the race to Net Zero emissions, Tasmania leads the world

By Peter Gutwein
April 25 2024 - 10:00am
Wind turbines at Cape Grim. Photo by Neil Richardson.
Wind turbines at Cape Grim. Photo by Neil Richardson.

In the most recently released national accounts, Tasmania is 125 per cent below its 1990 emissions baseline and plans to reduce its emission footprint further.

