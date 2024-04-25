In the race to Net Zero emissions, Tasmania leads the world

In the most recently released national accounts, Tasmania is 125 per cent below its 1990 emissions baseline and plans to reduce its emission footprint further.
If Tasmania were a country, it would be among the top five for its net zero emissions profile, and if only industrialised countries were counted, Tasmania would lead the world.
It's a statement of fact that the world wants and needs to achieve net zero emissions.
However, according to the United Nations, even though more than 140 countries, including the largest emitters, have set a net-zero target covering nearly 90% of global emissions, this will not deliver Net Zero by 2050.
Whilst more than 9,000 companies, over 1000 cities, more than 1000 educational institutions, and over 600 financial institutions have all pledged to take rigorous, immediate action, the world will still struggle to get there by 2050.
Tasmania achieved Net Zero in 2014, almost 40 years before the date the rest of the world has targeted, and the impact on the state has been very positive. We should all be proud of it, and importantly, it provides an extraordinary opportunity for us to leverage further positive outcomes.
From 1990, when our baseline was set, through 2022, Tasmania's economy increased by nearly 110 per cent to more than $35 billion pa. According to Commsec, for the last nine quarters when I was Premier and Treasurer, the state's economy was the best-performing in the country.
This economic growth occurred as net emissions were reduced by more than 125% below the 1990 baseline. Since 2014, when Net Zero emissions were first achieved, our economy has supported around 50,000 additional jobs.
Our growth in renewables, to the point where the state can now generate 100% of its energy needs from hydro, wind, and solar, has significantly reduced emissions and created jobs both on-going and during development.
This outcome of 100% renewable energy and net zero emissions also underpins the value proposition many of our businesses use in national and world markets.
It strongly supports our tourism branding and underpins the state's offering to those looking to visit pristine wilderness and extraordinary natural assets. It also speaks volumes to investors, developers, and manufacturers who understand the brand value of 100 per cent renewable energy and a Net Zero environment.
That's why, as Premier, my government legislated a 200 per cent renewable energy target to double our renewable base by 2040.
This will keep future governments focused, provide direction to industry and investors, and, importantly, ensure that Tasmania remains a renewable superpower in a world that desperately needs net zero.
Due to renewable development our energy sector emissions have reduced by more than 70%, waste emissions have reduced by more than 30% due to centralisation by local government leading to better waste recovery and more recycling.
Our forest sector, which underwent a difficult restructure, is now sustainably supporting jobs in the plantation and hardwood sectors. Our reserve system and forest practices have enabled the creation of a carbon sink that offsets emissions while supporting the broader economy.
Agriculture has become more targeted, and whilst there is more to be done, emissions relative to the growth of the sector's economic output have been slowed. With a future focus on reducing methane across the dairy and beef sectors, we will see significant emissions reductions in the future.
Whilst transport emissions have increased by 14% since 1990 due to a strongly growing economy, investment in better road networks and intermodals has ensured that this growth in emissions has been dwarfed by the more than doubling of the size of the overall economy.
Hydrogen in heavy vehicles and battery electric for passenger vehicles provide a clear pathway for emissions reduction, and Tasmania, due to its scale, can and will be a national and world leader in the adoption of these technologies in coming years.
With our manufacturing and processing sector already producing products such as methane-reduced milk and the world's largest lightweight battery-electric ships, we are seeing smart businesses capture new markets and employ more Tasmanians while doing their bit to assist the world in transitioning to net zero.
Tasmania's investment model into renewables, the creation of a carbon sink, a targeted approach to agriculture and waste and a transition to future fuels are available for the world to adopt and learn from.
As a former Premier, I could not be prouder that Tasmania really is the world's superpower when it comes to Net Zero emissions and renewable energy and, importantly, that our environment, our economy, and our community are benefiting as a result.
The rest of the world should take notice.
The Hon. Peter Gutwein
Former Premier, Treasurer and Climate Change Minister
(Mr Gutwien now advises Sea Forest, Incat, Countrywide Hydrogen and Chairs MRC Tas)
