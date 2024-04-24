Railton cement plant to get $52 million upgrade, creating 240 jobs

Ten new permanent jobs and up to 230 temporary ones could be created in Railton, after the Federal Government confirmed $52 million in funding for a project to upgrade Cement Australia's kiln facility in the town.
The kiln upgrade project will enable the Railton plant to begin burning biomass instead of coal when it creates clinker and cement, and is part of a federal initiative to help reduce companies' carbon emissions.
Climate Change and Energy Minister Chris Bowen will arrive in the state on Wednesday to announce the nine grant recipients, three of which are Tasmanian, with just over $70 million funded in the state.
Mr Bowen will announce grants totalling $330M from the Powering the Regions Fund for industrial facilities in Tasmania, Western Australia, Queensland and NSW.
The initiative targets "hard-to-eliminate" emissions by industries nationwide.
The other two companies funded in Tasmania were iron ore producer Grange Resources, and manganese smelter Liberty Bell Bay.
If it proceeds, the Cement Australia kiln upgrade project will generate 10 new permanent jobs and as many as 230 temporary roles, according to the Department of Climate Change and Energy.
Tasmanian Senator Anne Urquhart said the projects, all of which are based in the North or the North-West of the state, would boost the state's economy and help protect the environment.
"The investment into northern, north-west and the west coast of Tasmania will not only provide jobs in regional Tasmania for years to come, but also meet the demand for low emissions products from around the world to be made right here in Tasmania," she said.
The funding Grange Resources includes a $15 million grant to help it extend electrification into its underground operations at the Savage River Iron Ore Mine, and a $5 million project to upgrade furnaces at the Port Latta Iron Pelletising Plant.
Funding of $766,612 will assist Liberty Bell Bay in a pilot project to test the feasibility of substituting coal for biocarbon in its smelting facility.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.