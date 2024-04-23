Statewide neighbours share spoils from their back-to-back derbies

Asked who in particular he would like to praise, he replied "Abdula (Abdelkhalig Abdelrasoul) - defensive-wise was outstanding. But it wasn't just him. The back four all worked hard. (Will) Prince is becoming a player. He works really hard. I cannot praise this lad enough. But not just Will. It's from Manny (Emanuel Ponce) who comes with a different attitude every week, Liam (Poulson), Gedi (Krusa), Henry Cook ... mate, we have such a strong family."