The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Tassie medals and records hauled in at national championships

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated April 22 2024 - 10:56am, first published 10:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Davie with his silver medal. Picture supplied
Xavier Davie with his silver medal. Picture supplied

Northern athletes garnered national medals and state records at the Australian Athletics Championships in Adelaide.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.