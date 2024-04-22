Tassie medals and records hauled in at national championships

Northern athletes garnered national medals and state records at the Australian Athletics Championships in Adelaide.
Xavier Davie - coached by Luke Sulzberger and Torin Philpott - won a silver medal in the under-17 boys' decathlon in a Tasmanian record.
Another state record was claimed by Annabella Cook (coached by Anna Davie and Susan Mcleneghan) in securing a bronze medal in the under-16 girls' heptathlon.
Under-15 multi-eventer Zachary Holloway continued the trend with a silver medal and state record in the 400 metres and a bronze in the 200m.
And Charli Ross (coached by Chris Ross and Tim Heron) came third overall in the under-17 girls' heptathlon.
Meanwhile, in a further reflection of how strong the multi-event format is in the North of the state, Davie's sister, heptathlete Isabella, has received a full university scholarship in America.
Little athletics will take over the national stage this weekend with the Australian championships being held at the South Australian Athletics Stadium in Adelaide from April 26-28.
Celebrating 60 years of Little Athletics Australia, the titles consist of under-13, 14 and 15 events plus an under-15 combined events championship.
More than 1000 athletes are expected to compete including the following from either the North Launceston-White City or South Launceston centres: Alex Bartlett (Longford), Charlotte Adams (Newnham), Will Stephens (George Town), Jack Allie (Norwood), Cacia Charles (Mowbray), Chanel Charles (Mowbray), Grace Matthews (Summerhill), Milla Johnston (Launceston), George Johnston (Launceston), Alexis Harmey (Youngtown).
Tasmania's middle-distance marvel has come agonisingly close to lining up a second-straight Olympic Games.
Competing in the Diamond League season-opener in Xiamen, China, the Launceston-born King Islander recorded a 5000m time of 13:05.18 - just a fraction of a second outside the 13:05.00 qualifying standard for Paris 2024.
The 28-year-old finished in 10th place to kick-start his international campaign.
McSweyn contested the 1500m at the Tokyo Olympics, finishing seventh in a time of 3:31.91.
Tasmania has another national triathlon champion.
Hobart teenager Jack Woodberry claimed the Australian Junior Championship in Wollongong at the weekend.
Woodberry has already enjoyed plenty of success on the Tasmanian triathlon scene.
Fellow Tasmanian Jake Birtwhistle finished sixth overall in the elite men's division of the World Triathlon Cup, 30 seconds behind winner and national teammate Luke Willian.
"A frustrating day of racing but an enjoyable one thanks to the home crowds," said Launceston's 29-year-old Tokyo Olympian on Instagram.
