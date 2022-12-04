The Bridport triathlon saw competitors young and old put their endurance to the test in one of the state's first races this summer.
The triathlon was split into two categories - sprint and Olympic - with the difference between the two being their distances.
In the sprint race, it was 14-year-old Jack Woodberry who crossed the line first following a blistering run in which he managed to cover five kilometres in a staggering 16 minutes despite the heat.
"I got a bit hot there in the last last lap of the run, but felt pretty good. I was happy for it to be warm and not windy," he said.
"This was my first sprint triathlon so I was just looking to have a bit of a crack."
The race was an ideal start to the summer for the Hobart-based participant as he faces some important races in the coming months.
"I've got a race, a big race in Canberra in January and then I'm going to the AIS for a week as part of a training camp," he said.
"I'm part of the state team for Tasmania, where we go away as a group together. And then there's a few races from national races that go towards international races."
Not too far behind Woodberry was Launceston's Beth Allen who finished fourth overall and first of woman.
"Thank God it's over. I thought the run was very hard," she said following her race.
The 24-year-old's triathlon journey is still a new one having only started last season, and she was aware there was still plenty of improvement to be made.
"This was actually my first ever triathlon this time last year," she said.
"My hopes were to have a good swim and a good ride, which I definitely improved. And I guess the setback was my run. My run wasn't great.
"This summer is about getting a bit more experience. My transitions are always a bit average, I struggle to get my wetsuit off. So I guess I'm looking at improving on the little things."
In the Olympic distance, there was a clear standout in 31-year-old Sam Marshall who was comfortably ahead of the rest of the field by the time he began the 10km run.
Coming up from Hobart, an exhausted Marshall echoed Allen's sentiments after the race.
"Thank God that's done, it was quite hot. I went pretty hard in the swim and the bike. So the run was just trying to get to the end pretty much," he said.
When analysing his performance, Marshall was brutally honest.
"On the run I kind of knew I had the win so I just didn't have to fight as hard," he said.
"I felt a bit slower on the run, but I knew there was no one ahead of me.
"So it's hard to push yourself to that next gear when you know you don't really have to."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am a passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
I am a passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.