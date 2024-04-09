Little athletics team members on their marks for future sporting careers

In 19 years as Tasmania's little athletics team manager, Kay Knee has seen plenty of future stars take their first sporting steps.
From track and field stars like Jack Hale and Chelsea Scolyer to AFL players Jack Riewoldt, Chayce Jones, Mav Weller and Mitch Thorp, Knee is proud of her role helping to launch countless athletic careers.
"I like to see the kids get a lifetime experience and go away with a team because athletics is a very individual sport," she said.
"This is an opportunity for kids to make friends in the team, go to an opening ceremony, march with other states and shows, if they do want to go on with athletics, what is available to them.
"It's all about friendship and supporting each other. You might not be the best athlete but can go out and maybe earn the point which might see the team over the line."
The latest state team is heading to the Australian Little Athletics Championships at the South Australian Athletics Stadium in Adelaide from April 26 to 28.
The Tasmanian team consists of 49 athletes competing across under-13, under-14 and under-15 age groups.
Launceston duo Sebastian Hardinge and Annabelle Cook are the two under-15 competitors while the team captains are South Launceston's Cacia Charles and Charlie Arnold, of Hobart Districts.
Celebrating 60 years of Little Athletics Australia, the titles include multi-class athletes and an under-15 combined events championship.
More than 1000 athletes are expected to compete for individual medals and team trophies.
