The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Little athletics team members on their marks for future sporting careers

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated April 9 2024 - 5:41pm, first published 2:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tasmanian little athletics team ready for national championships. Picture supplied
The Tasmanian little athletics team ready for national championships. Picture supplied

In 19 years as Tasmania's little athletics team manager, Kay Knee has seen plenty of future stars take their first sporting steps.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.