Tassie's 'Punter' adds more Australian flavour to US Major League Cricket

Ricky Ponting is stocking up on Australian superstars for his US Major League Cricket side.
Coaching the Washington Freedom for the first time this year, Ponting has unveiled three big-name Aussie stars in recent weeks.
Glenn Maxwell is the latest to join Steve Smith and Travis Head at the Freedom, speaking on ESPN's Around the Wicket about his US venture.
"It's a tournament that I watched from afar last year and was extremely excited about hopefully playing this tournament one day and luckily enough the timings have aligned this year," Maxwell said.
"I've been speaking to Ricky Ponting and a few other players a fair bit over the last little period and certainly extremely excited to get stuck in.
"Having Travis and Steve there and Ricky, three guys who I'm extremely familiar with, I think that probably tipped me over the edge.
"You um and ah about that time of the year about where you're going to be and whether you take the time off, whether you play the Hundred or what you might do.
"I think just having those couple of Aussies there and I think the opportunity to be a part of something really big in MLC and grow something is really exciting as well."
The tournament comes at a good time for Maxwell and potential other Australian representatives, starting straight after the Twenty20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies in June.
Other Australians have swooped at the chance to be a part of the six-team competition's second season with Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Tim David, Matt Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk all signing on.
Ponting was unveiled as the Freedom's coach in February, taking over from former mentor Greg Shipperd.
He's taken on a two-year deal, which links in well with his Indian Premier League commitments.
The 49-year-old's side - the Delhi Capitals - are sitting sixth in the competition's standings with a win-loss record of 3-4.
