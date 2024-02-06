Ponting takes next step in coaching journey - signs with United States outfit

Tasmanian cricket legend Ricky Ponting will coach Major League Cricket side Washington Freedom in the competition's second season.
Having been linked to the side over the past week, the move was officially announced on Tuesday (US time) - with Ponting to take over from his own former coach and mentor Greg Shipperd.
"Cricket is really on the rise in the US and I'm looking forward to being involved in Major League Cricket," he said.
"I've been impressed by everyone involved at Washington Freedom and, while it's a bit surreal to be replacing my mate Greg Shipperd, there's probably no one better to set up a successful franchise.
"I'm ready to build on his work as we look towards the coming season."
Taking on a two-year deal, the timing of the MLC season fits in well with his Indian Premier League commitments.
Coaching the Delhi Capitals in the world's biggest Twenty20 league, the IPL runs from March until May, with the T20 World Cup in June and the MLC season beginning in July.
Washington Freedom owner Sanjay Govil said Ponting's appointment would continue the positive evolution of Major League Cricket.
"Reflecting on the success of MLC's inaugural season and the aspiration to elevate cricket in the USA, we are poised to build upon the foundations laid last year," Govil said.
"It is with immense pride and anticipation that we welcome Ricky Ponting as our head coach. Ricky's legendary status, characterised by his leadership, winning mindset, and commitment to nurturing talent, aligns perfectly with our goals.
"His understanding of our vision - to enhance the sport's profile in the US and to develop local talent - resonates with our mission.
"Ricky's appointment is a pivotal step in our quest to not just participate in the MLC but to redefine it, offering unparalleled cricket experiences to our fans and creating a legacy of excellence in American cricket."
Ponting, 49, also works with the Hobart Hurricanes as their head of strategy - approaching the final year of a three-year contract.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.