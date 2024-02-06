The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Breaking

Ponting takes next step in coaching journey - signs with United States outfit

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated February 7 2024 - 11:39am, first published 9:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmanian cricket legend Ricky Ponting. Picture by Cricket Tasmania/Hobart Hurricanes
Tasmanian cricket legend Ricky Ponting. Picture by Cricket Tasmania/Hobart Hurricanes

Tasmanian cricket legend Ricky Ponting will coach Major League Cricket side Washington Freedom in the competition's second season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.