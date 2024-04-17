Howard boys teaming up to represent North in state bowls finals

Whoever takes the honours at the bowls state finals this weekend, the Howard family are already winners.
In Saturday's pennant finals, proud North Launceston president Wayne Howard teamed up with son Andrew to help defeat Kings Meadows in division four while his two other sons, Jarrod and Brodie, were in the Longford team which overcame Launceston to win the premier division.
All four will be in action again as their teams represent the North in state finals against the best from the South and North-West.
"It was an emotional day for the four of us," beamed Wayne as he reflected on Saturday's events at Trevallyn.
"I'm a really proud dad to be together with these three fellas on a bowls green."
The 61-year-old was responsible for all three of his sons following him into soccer - with North Launceston Eagles - and then bowls.
And they have all enjoyed plenty of success.
Wayne, Andrew (41) and Brodie (30) have all claimed novice victories while Jarrod (37) was a regular member of state junior teams and played in the Australian Open, defeating Commonwealth Games champion Kelvin Kerkow in straight sets.
"I started Jarrod playing when he was nine so he was a bit early to win a novice, but his 12-year-old son Archy already goes really well," Wayne said.
"He spent most of his bowling life at North but then built a house out at Longford and so joined them."
Wayne won his novice title in 1991 with Railway Bowls Club which went on to merge with Mowbray in 2003 to become North Launceston where Brodie and Andrew also won as novices.
"Brodie started bowls four years ago and has won the club novice, Northern novice, two pennant finals and one state final so he's had a pretty blessed four years," Wayne added.
"It just goes to show they've been in sport since they were kids and it gives them a competitive edge in life.
"There's no barrier with ages as far as bowls goes. There's a lot of clubs starting to struggle and I'm keen to try and keep the sport going."
As for how competitive the quartet get against each other, Wayne said it doesn't happen often.
"When we had a premier division side four or five years ago we played at Longford. Brodie and I came up against Jarrod and we were the only rink to win that day. I still don't know if he just felt sorry for us or not."
State finals are being held in the North this weekend with premier, division one and three at Trevallyn while North Launceston hosts divisions two, four, five and six.
