The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Longford hit the bullseye with timely treble over Launceston

By Catherine Felmingham
Updated April 13 2024 - 7:16pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Teams battled it out for the final time and what a battle it was.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.