Longford hit the bullseye with timely treble over Launceston

Teams battled it out for the final time and what a battle it was.
The Launceston premier team played the game of their lives to get into the grand finals and were not going to make it easy on Longford who were going for the third win in as many years.
Daniel Baker came against Jonathan Stingel-Tuting and a final score of 25-17 started off the Tigers' campaign. Mark Strochnetter had some big wins against Adam Donohue picking up multiples to stretch their lead out to win 33-15.
The final rink skipped by Jarrod Howard were neck and neck with Trace Stewart, the Launceston rink managed to string together the last couple of ends to win 17-14, not enough to cover the other rinks though so a big win for Longford 72-49.
Longford's second side in division one came up against Kings Meadows and there was never much between the sides until the last few ends when Kings Meadows got away. Adam Gurr supported by his dad Shane had a big win over Bruce Howard 24-10, and Dale Walker got up 16-12 against Phillip Buchanan. The final rink went to Longford's Andrew Roach who got up by just one shot over Dennis Bassett, 19-18. Kings Meadows won 58-41.
Exeter sealed the deal for division two getting over Midlands by just two shots overall. Leslie Bott defeated Simon Morrison 21-15, Tony Booth won 17-16 against Peter Johnson, and the final rink win went to Midlands' Bayley McCarthy 24-19 against Todd Mohr to give Exeter a 57-55 win.
Division three's George Town side had a win, a loss and a draw but that was enough to get the overall win against Launceston. David Tuthill got the win for George Town against Michael Longstaff 27-11, while the draw went to John Bowerman and Ian Edwards and the final rink to Robert Antel who beat Martin Gee 28-17. George Town won 57-52
There were some huge scores for division four on both sides but the overall win went to North Launceston, 74-57. Nicholas Webb had the win of the game finishing 35-8, and Alan O'Byrne backed him up with 27-16. The final win went to Kings Meadows' Michael Hall who defeated Beryl Burch 33-12.
Deloraine only needed one rink win to get the overall against Westbury. George Cates got up 28-10 against David Frost and this was enough as Westbury's Leon Archer won by four shots against John Robinson and Wayne Hadley got up 18-14 against John Gleeson with the final score being 58-48.
Lilydale defeated Bass & Flinders to take the win for division six. Gary Mitchell had a massive win over Shirleen Colemant 36-8, and Peter Tuthill won 27-13 against Merv Flassman. The final rink went to Bass & Flinders' Carol Wright who won 29-19 to get to a final overall score of 82-50 in favour of Lilydale.
Next week see's the winners progress to the state finals held in Launceston.
