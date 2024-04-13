Longford hit the bullseye with timely treble over Launceston

Longford's second side in division one came up against Kings Meadows and there was never much between the sides until the last few ends when Kings Meadows got away. Adam Gurr supported by his dad Shane had a big win over Bruce Howard 24-10, and Dale Walker got up 16-12 against Phillip Buchanan. The final rink went to Longford's Andrew Roach who got up by just one shot over Dennis Bassett, 19-18. Kings Meadows won 58-41.