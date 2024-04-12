Magician wins Horse of the Year for Longford trainer, driver

Longford trainer and driver Todd Rattray took home a slew of gongs at the Tasmanian Harness Racing Awards and Hall of Fame dinner on Friday night.
The Tasmanian-bred and owned Magician - a pacer which won the $60,000 Raider Stakes final, the $80,000 Beautide and finished fourth in the world's richest harness race The Eureka - won two major awards.
The five-year-old took out the 4YO and Older Horse or Gelding of the Year award and the Horse of the Year award.
The Eureka, held in Menangle, New South Wales, was Magician's 20th start and first trip away from Tasmania and he beat some of the biggest names in the sport, including Miracle Mile winner Catch A Wave.
Rattray considered the run a great effort at the time given Magician's tough lead-up to the race.
Magician earned $100,000 for fourth place, which took his career earnings to $267,073 at the time in September 2023.
The awards were held in Hobart in front of about 100 guests.
In other awards, Smooth Machete was named the 2YO Colt or Gelding of the Year (three wins from five starts) while Swiatek Leis (Longford) claimed the Tasmanian Trotting Club 2YO Filly of the Year Award (three wins from five starts).
Reely Nauti took out the Launceston Pacing Club 3YO Filly of the Year Award (four wins from seven starts), Nyack (Longford) the 3YO Colt or Gelding of the Year (eight wins from 13 starts) and Baby You A Song (Beauty Point) the Tasracing Mare of the Year award.
Tasmanian Harness Hall of Fame inductees were associates David Rawlings and Horse the Yank.
Some well-deserved industry awards were presented, including the Tasracing Mini Trot Award to Alec Macdonald.
Driver Jacob Duggan won the North East Pacing Club Leading Junior Driver with Mark Yole taking out the St Mary's Pacing Club Leading Driver award with 99 wins.
Tiarna Ford won her first Tasracing Leading Female Driver award with 27 wins.
Tammy Langley won her second Leading Female Trainer award with 24 wins, only one clear of her nearest contender.
Soho Summer won the Broodmare of the Year award for a second-consecutive year with performances from outstanding progeny as Sunny Sanz and Colby Sanz.
The Edgar Tatlow was awarded to Karen Dornauf for her time and effort in building the Carrick Park History Rooms.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.