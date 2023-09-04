Trainer Todd Rattray admits even he was "pleasantly surprised" by Magician's booming fourth against Australia's most exciting pacers in the world's richest race at Menangle on Saturday night.
The horse many said was "just making up the numbers" overcame a horror few days of lead-up and a near disaster on race night in the $2.1million TAB Eureka.
"I was just happy he kept up, let alone finished so close, especially after the few days he had leading into it," Rattray said.
"He didn't cope with the retention barn (where all runners were kept from Thursday lunchtime before the race) very well at all. He didn't like it and we thought it would be his undoing.
"When we got him out of there and into the race night stalls, he was still playing up and almost threw himself down not long before he was due to go out onto the track.
"Thankfully, once we got the cart on him, he finally settled down a bit, but we thought he'd run his race."
But Magician, having just his 20th start and first trip away from Tasmania, beat home some of the biggest names in the sport, including Miracle Mile winner Catch A Wave, to finish just 15.4m behind winner Encipher in fourth.
"Proud, yes. So proud," Rattray said.
"It was a big ask, but also an opportunity we just couldn't say no to.
"We've got a good opinion of him, but you've got to put that in context when you're taking on the best horses in the land.
"For him to come out and run so well, especially after the few days he'd had, it really points to some exciting times ahead."
Now it's decision time, again.
Magician's run was so encouraging he may have "outgrown" Tasmania, like his Rattray family predecessor Beautide did about a decade ago on his way to winning two Inter Dominion finals at Menangle for Todd's brother, Jimmy.
"The first to decide is whether he has a spell now or not. I think a break would be good after everything he's gone through," he said.
"I'll have to have a talk to Dad (Barrie Rattray) and decide if he does his future racing at Menangle.
"You'd have to say on what he did, that's the likely thing. There's a lot more opportunities for him there."
Magician's brave run added to the strong "smaller" state influence on the TAB Eureka.
Encipher is owned and bred in South Australia by Kadina hobbyist owner, breeder and trainer, Tyson Linke. Queensland megastar Leap To Fame ran a mighty second after doing all the work.
Magician earned $100,000 for fourth place, which took his career earnings to $267,073.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.