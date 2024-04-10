The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL

'We look at the positives': Thomas linked with AFL return following ban

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
April 10 2024 - 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tarryn Thomas playing for North Melbourne in 2021. Picture by Craig George
Tarryn Thomas playing for North Melbourne in 2021. Picture by Craig George

Northern Tasmanian product Tarryn Thomas has been linked with an AFL return.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from AFL

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.