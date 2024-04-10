'We look at the positives': Thomas linked with AFL return following ban

Northern Tasmanian product Tarryn Thomas has been linked with an AFL return.
Serving an 18-match AFL ban, Thomas is 'no longer a North Melbourne player' and is ineligible to play AFL in 2024.
Speaking on SEN before Geelong's clash with Western Bulldogs on Saturday night, the Cats' general manager of football Andrew Mackie hinted the Cats could be keen.
"As far as looking at the available talent (goes), at times, if you want to be in the market for players that are really talented and have that (desired) skillset, often if they become available to you it means that something has been a little bit bumpy for them along the way," Mackie said.
Geelong have previously recruited Tyson Stengle, who dealt with drink driving and drug possession incidents during his time at Adelaide.
Since joining the Cats, Stengle has become an All-Australian player.
"The (Tyson) Stengle story is much known. We (assess on an) individual case-by-case basis, we do a lot of work on a lot of players, and we look at the positives and what their footy skillset can be to us and then we work backwards from there."
Thomas, 24, was put through a respect and responsibility program by North Melbourne last year after being stood down twice due to several allegations of misconduct.
He faced court for threatening to distribute intimate videos of his former partner but that charge was downgraded before separate allegations emerged earlier this year.
He was banned by the AFL and stood down by North Melbourne in February.
Drafted from North Launceston with pick eight of the 2018 national draft, Thomas has played 69 matches.
