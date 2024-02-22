AFL confirms massive ban, delisting for troubled Northern Tasmanian Roo

North Launceston product and North Melbourne AFL player Tarryn Thomas has been suspended for 18 matches, following a decision from the AFL Integrity Unit.
As a result of the ban, the Roos have removed the 2018 draftee from their list and he will not be eligible to play at all in the 2024 AFL season.
Found guilty of several breaches of the AFL Rule 2.3(a) for "conduct unbecoming", the 23-year-old was determined by the AFLIU to have engaged in multiple acts of misconduct including threatening a woman via direct messages multiple times.
He has also been suspended from participating in any other football competition at any level until July 22, 2024.
Before returning to football at any level Thomas must undertake and/or be satisfactorily progressing with an AFL pre-approved behavioural change program, which he will be required to pay for.
The AFL took into account the evidence over a period of time which included Thomas engaging in misconduct while he was undertaking education in 2023 to deal with similar behaviours from earlier that year.
In a separate release, North Melbourne announced they have accepted the AFL's findings.
North Melbourne chief executive Jennifer Watt said Thomas had received strong support from the club to change his behaviour and he was aware that any new indiscretion would threaten his playing future at North Melbourne.
"The club has provided Tarryn with significant time, resources and support but we've now arrived at a point where the individual's needs don't match those of the club," Watt said.
"We know Tarryn needs help - for himself and for the women in his life - but it's clear the path we've taken over the past 12 months hasn't had the desired impact.
"To that end, we have made the decision to end Tarryn's time at North Melbourne.
"This decision doesn't come lightly or easily. We brought Tarryn to the club as a teenager and we acknowledge that he has faced complex and challenging circumstances over his life.
"We hope Tarryn will find the support that is right for him and that he does the work required to be the best version of himself."
North Melbourne general manager of football Todd Viney said that the club had worked hard to support Thomas but he has now run out of chances.
"Tarryn's ongoing behaviour was not compatible with the club's or the team's values," Viney said.
"We've channelled many hours into helping Tarryn and seeking to rehabilitate him - for his sake and for the sake of those his behaviour has impacted.
"Ultimately, though, it's our responsibility to put time and effort into the people who are committed to taking the club forward."
AFL General Counsel Stephen Meade said, "Tarryn's conduct does not represent behaviours acceptable to anyone in our game or our community and his actions were not of a standard that the game or the public expect.
"While we understand and are empathetic to the challenges Tarryn was facing in his personal life, there is no excuse for the behaviour or the hurt he caused a young woman, this is never okay.
"The fact that Tarryn chose to engage in behaviour over direct messages that was, and is, clearly inappropriate, even while he was undertaking education and being counselled for previous breaches contributed to the length of suspension imposed."
