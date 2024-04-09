The Examiner
St Giles vs. Northern Midlands Council: Unearthing a 25 year $8000 error

Matt Maloney
Matt Maloney
Updated April 9 2024 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
The Northern Midlands Council last month unanimously decided to reimburse the charity for rates paid on a Rossarden property.
St Giles has been reimbursed $8000 by the Northern Midlands Council for paying rates on a block of land over 25 years that it did not own.

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

