Captain confident Olympic can maintain momentum in statewide homecoming

Riverside will be looking to build on their first points and goals of the Women's Super League season on Friday night.
Strikes at the beginning of each half from Charley Read and captain Meg Connolly set up a 2-2 draw against fellow league newcomers Glenorchy on Saturday.
After an opening-round 6-0 loss at Kingborough, Connolly said the result was a significant milestone after the Windsor Park club elected to make the step up from the Northern Championship.
"We were all pretty stoked about our first point," she said.
"I think we're really building as a team and looking to improve each week which I think was reflected in our efforts on Saturday.
"We know this week against Devonport is going to be challenging, but we've played them in the Summer Cup and are determined to be competitive during the game and hopefully improve on the things that went wrong during that cup game."
Coach Chris Rademacher said his team knew the campaign would be a steep learning curve.
"It was tough on the rubber but the girls dug deep, that's for sure," he said of the KGV draw.
"We learned some things from (the game) and we'll take that into Friday. We're looking forward to it."
Hannah Connolly joined her younger sister among the game's best players with a solid performance as a stand-in goalkeeper.
After two trips down the Midland Highway, Olympic will welcome the prospect of back-to-back home games with Friday's clash against unbeaten Devonport to be followed by a derby with Launceston United eight days later.
United had plenty of their own drama on Saturday, storming back from 4-0 down after 75 minutes with goals from Mo Ritchie, Lucy Smith and Issy Declerk to give reigning champions South Hobart a major scare in a 4-3 loss.
Coach Nick Rawlinson said the last 15 minutes showed his team can mix it with the league's best.
"The comeback at the end when we were 4-0 down was fantastic," he said. "That was great to see and there were some good goals scored but conceding four goals prior to that is not what we want.
"We had more shots on goals so we had other opportunities which could have had an impact on the final score. We just fell a little bit short.
"We've got to learn from this but we now know that we can compete and create opportunities."
After three straight home games to kick-off their season, United have three points as they embark on their first away trip to bottom-placed Taroona on Saturday.
Riverside are also the only home Northern side in NPL Tasmania this weekend, hosting reigning champions Devonport while Launceston United and City travel to Clarence and Kingborough respectively.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.