Paul Lennon reports 'significant strides' on projects, expects big 2024

Tasmanian bauxite mining is expected to resume this year as premier turned company chairman Paul Lennon reports "significant strides" on a range of projects.
The ASX-listed ABx Group previously mined bauxite at Bald Hill, near Campbell Town.
The company's recently released annual report for 2023 said it planned to resume Tasmanian bauxite mining at its DL130 project, west of Launceston.
It would mostly produce cement grade and fertiliser grade bauxite.
The ABx Group reached an agreement to supply Adelaide Brighton Cement Limited with bauxite for cement manufacturing in South Australia.
It said the agreement forecast supply of 90,000-120,000 tonnes over five years, with a "satisfactorily profitable" but undisclosed price for the first shipment.
The sale price would be negotiated for future shipments.
The customer had an option to extend the deal for a further five years.
Mining is expected to start in the September quarter.
The ABx Group is also planning to start bauxite mining at its Binjour project in Queensland and to start exports from there in the second half of 2025.
Rare earths are another Tasmanian target for the company.
There are also plans by majority-owned Alcore to start manufacturing aluminium fluoride and other chemical products at Bell Bay.
Mr Lennon said the ABx Group made significant strides in 2023 in progressing work programs for its rare earths, Alcore and bauxite projects.
"It was a year of significant milestones at our rare earth project in Northern Tasmania, both in terms of exploration activity and in continuing to develop the ionic adsorption clay resource," Mr Lennon said.
"In another significant step towards commercial assessment, we completed with our consultants the first comprehensive block model resource estimation of the Deep Leads-Rubble Mound rare earth resource.
"It is testament to the Tasmanian team that they increased this resource by more than 10-fold since announcing a 3.9 million tonnes maiden resource in November 2022."
He said the Tasmanian and Queensland bauxite projects had excellent potential.
Mr Lennon said the South Australian bauxite deal was a significant endorsement of the suitability of the DL130 product for the broader cement industry.
"Importantly, regular mining operations to supply ABCL will increase ABx's ability to secure additional customers, for which there are active discussions," he said.
He said the company looked forward to delivering strong news about its progress with the projects during 2024.
Former union official Mr Lennon was a senior minister in the Bacon Labor government, which took office in 1998.
He was premier between 2004 and 2008.
