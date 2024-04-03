The Examiner
Paul Lennon reports 'significant strides' on projects, expects big 2024

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
April 3 2024 - 2:00pm
Paul Lennon at the opening of the Bald Hill bauxite mine, near Campbell Town. File picture
Tasmanian bauxite mining is expected to resume this year as premier turned company chairman Paul Lennon reports "significant strides" on a range of projects.

Sean Ford

