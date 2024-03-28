The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Good News

Phil Edwards Cup returns with a different look for 2024 TSL derby

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
March 28 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Edwards and Ruby Dale with the Phil Edwards Cup in 2022. Picture by Paul Scambler
Jessica Edwards and Ruby Dale with the Phil Edwards Cup in 2022. Picture by Paul Scambler

A long-time fixture on the Northern Tasmanian sporting calendar will have a new look on Good Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
Coaches must be told of drug cases: Hawthorn's Mitchell
Coaches should be among the first to know drug-test results, Hawthorn's Sam Mitchell (centre) says. (Gary Day/AAP PHOTOS)
Steve Larkin, Roger Vaughan and Justin Chadwick
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.