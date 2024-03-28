Phil Edwards Cup returns with a different look for 2024 TSL derby

A long-time fixture on the Northern Tasmanian sporting calendar will have a new look on Good Friday.
The Phil Edwards Cup, played between Launceston and North Launceston football clubs, has been simplified in 2024.
Previously decided by tallying the goals kicked by both clubs across up to five matches, the cup will now just be contested by the senior teams.
Edwards was a respected sports journalist, working at The Examiner for 15 years before his untimely death in 2017.
The cup named in his honour began the following season and was won by Launceston in 2018, 2021 and 2022 and North in 2019 and 2023.
Edwards' daughter Jessica thanked both clubs for their continued support of the event.
"It is so special to all of us to have him remembered in this way by both clubs, it really means a lot to us," she said.
"We are really proud of the contributions Dad made to local sports and the lives he touched through his work.
"Sport was his passion, and it's a lovely legacy to have the Good Friday cup continue in his honour and we are extremely grateful for that."
Launceston coach Mitch Thorp was thankful for Edwards' contribution and proud of the club's way of remembering him.
"It's really important to acknowledge the contribution Phil made to Launceston's sporting community.
"Scott Stephens, who is obviously now our president, and myself had a lot to do with Phil ... and we've spoken to the Edwards family and they are delighted the tradition will continue."
The match between the two is at Windsor Park and starts at 2.30pm.
