TasWater wants you to have a say on the future of water in Tasmania

WE constantly hear the politicians, bureaucrats and business owners spruiking the financial benefits of building the Mac Point stadium. Well let's put their resolve to the test by funding the stadium with the parliament's own super fund. This means if it's as financially viable as they supposedly believe their super will be very healthy indeed but lets not forget the big business owners that also say it will be beneficial for their businesses attracting more people to Hobart so let them invest in their future windfall as well.