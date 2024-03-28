TasWater wants you to have a say on the future of water in Tasmania

If you have ever wanted to help shape the future of water services in Tasmania - now is your chance.
We are at the start of an in-depth engagement process to find the balance of price and service that is fair for all Tasmanians.
Every four years, we submit a detailed plan to the Tasmanian Economic Regulator which sets out the services we will deliver to customers and the price paid in return.
Our next plan, the Price and Service Plan 5 (PSP5), is due to be submitted on 1 July 2025 and we want to make sure it reflects the things our customers and community value and expect from us.
We want to hear from as many Tasmanians as possible to understand their experiences, expectations, needs and what they value, regarding the supply of water and sewerage services and our broader contribution to the Tasmanian community.
This will be the most extensive community engagement in our history, and we look forward to hearing from people across the state to help shape our water future together.
Starting this week, you may have already seen our call for engagement, with messages around 'Water. It's Tasmania's thing' popping up on various platforms.
There are many factors which will influence the discussion about water and sewerage pricing, including the quality and reliability of service, climate change impacts, concerns about affordability and the need to understand diverse community needs across the state.
Those who participate in the process can influence things such as the method for calculating water and sewerage charges, what we prioritise, and trade-offs between service levels and prices for current and future generations.
Registration for you to have your say is open from now until the start of May, which will be followed by further engagement over the next several months.
The new price period takes effect on 1 July 2026, determining the prices customers will pay and the level of service they can expect to receive.
To find out more about the process and how you can get involved, visit www.taswater.com.au/yoursay complete the short registration form and then get ready to tell us what matters to you in the months ahead.
We look forward to working together with the community to unlock water's full potential together.
George Theo, Chief Executive Officer of TasWater
WE constantly hear the politicians, bureaucrats and business owners spruiking the financial benefits of building the Mac Point stadium. Well let's put their resolve to the test by funding the stadium with the parliament's own super fund. This means if it's as financially viable as they supposedly believe their super will be very healthy indeed but lets not forget the big business owners that also say it will be beneficial for their businesses attracting more people to Hobart so let them invest in their future windfall as well.
I bet not one of these three groups will put their hands in their pockets, they just want the rest of us to pay even if it means cutting funds from Education, Housing, Health and a myriad of other things the government is supposed to supply or has promised to supply. I note with interest that political promises are always over a long term allowing them to defer them until we supposedly forget these promises were ever made!!!
Ken Terry, Bridport
Does Mr Rockliff really think that the populace of Tasmania would support him to strip away a large chunk of Democracy with his intention to to introduce his "Stability " clause/ bill?
With respect to the situation of Ms Alexander's and Mr Tucker's defection from the party, it's refreshing to see that some politicians are actually willing to support their constituents when "Party Politics " threaten to undermine what they stand for.
In my view Mr Rockliff is trying to take an almost Autocratic approach to governance in Tasmania. Can we really afford to let this happen? I know my vote reflected how I feel.
Val Rautner, Beauty Point
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.