Wood and Parkin take top honours at Cricket North awards night

Westbury's Oliver Wood completed a perfect week by being named Cricket North first grade player of the year.
Just three days after his 5-67 and 71 runs earned him the Ricky Ponting Medal as player of the match in Westbury's third-straight grand final win, the 25-year-old all-rounder was also named best in the competition and a member of the team of the year.
The Cricket North presentation dinner held at UTAS Stadium on Wednesday evening also saw Riverside quick Sophie Parkin win the women's award after topping the bowling averages with 19 wickets at 6.58.
South Launceston captain Jeremy Jackson won the one-day award while Tasmanian under-19 teammates Aidan O'Connor (Riverside) and Tom Dwyer (Mowbray) claimed the respective under-19 and under-17 awards.
Wood's Shamrocks captain Dan Murfet topped the first grade batting averages with 280 runs at 56.00 while South Launceston's Ava Curtis led the way in the women's comp with 460 runs at a stunning average of 153.30.
Riverside seam bowler Lyndon Stubbs' 30 wickets at 12.43 topped the first grade bowling average as the Blues also won the club championship.
The evening also saw the induction into the NTCA Hall of Fame of Glenn Joyce, Mark Nutting, Andy Gower and Scott Mason.
