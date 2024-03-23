Cricket North grand final: An opportunity to witness history on day three

The scene is set for a ripping final day of the Cricket North decider at NTCA no. 1.
And no matter who wins, it's a chance to see history being made.
Riverside are chasing their first two-day premiership since 1980-81 while Westbury are after a three-peat.
The Blues, who finished 7-106 at stumps, are 80 runs ahead of Westbury in their second innings going into day three on Sunday.
What target are they hoping to set?
"If we can get to a lead of 120, it will be a tricky little chase the way the wicket plays, especially as the day goes on," Blues captain Peter New said.
"Anywhere past 120 gets us in the game.
"Our bowling attack has bowled sides out for less than 120 a few times since Christmas, so if we can get anywhere near that, I have full faith the boys can do the business."
Westbury captain Daniel Murfet was asked about the prospect of chasing 120.
"It's really hard to gauge, it's certainly not easy to bat out there, the outfield is not lightning quick and the pitch is quite slow and benign and hard to force the issue," he said.
"We're certainly mindful of not letting it leak out to anything too much.
"We know whatever the chase is, it might be tricky and at the same time we want to really try and be confident with our batting list."
The Shamrocks, who were chasing the Blues' first innings score of 170, started the day on 4-77 before being 196 all out from 78.4 overs.
For the second time in the past month, renowned Westbury pace bowler Liam Ryan stood up with the bat.
He came in as night-watchman on Friday and ended up making 54 from 177 balls on Saturday.
It was another milestone for Ryan who made his maiden top-grade half-century only a fortnight ago.
Murfet said he did a tremendous job and that he had always been capable with the bat.
"When he was a couple of years younger and first coming into first-grade he was certainly considered an all-rounder," he said.
Ryan was well assisted by Jono Chapman who finished 34 not out from 68 after batting at number 10, which was unusual considering his ability.
Chapman hit three maximums to help get the Shamrocks 26 runs in front after the first innings.
Murfet said Chapman's quick boundaries took a bit of nerve out of the game as it got tense when Westbury were approaching the Blues' total.
All-rounder Alex Tubb featured in Riverside's highlights reel with 2-0 from just four balls of medium pace.
He had Ryan caught behind before having the dangerous Kieren Hume caught by Tom Garwood for a duck to end Westbury's first innings.
Tubb later finished 28 not out from 33 balls to keep the Blues in the fight.
"He had a really good day, he had to wait a little while for his opportunity with the ball but had an immediate impact and cleaned up the tail for us," New said.
"Then he's had a positive innings to close out the day's play which has got us back in the contest again."
Garwood, a renowned all-rounder who has mostly contributed with the bat this season, also played a key role with 2-36 from his off-spin.
He had Joe Griffin caught out cheaply before trapping Chathura Athukorala lbw.
"He's just an experienced cricketer, he's done a lot of bowling over the years," New said.
"In big games like this you can't buy that sort of experience and he just knew what he had to do."
Rob Eltringham ran out another of Westbury's talented batters, Sisitha Jayasinghe, for just four runs in what was an important moment.
Westbury made a fast start with the ball with Eltringham and Patty Mackrell out early courtesy of Westbury's pace bowlers Ollie Wood and Chapman.
Garwood and Cooper Anthes gave the Blues' inning some stability with 13 and 17 runs respectively.
But Riverside were in trouble again when those two fell and Aidan O'Connor was out for one run after being bowled by Joel Lloyd.
Kaidyn Apted and Tubb were the second pair to resurrect the innings with Apted reaching 25 before being trapped adjacent by Wood.
Tubb and Sol Scott, on one not out, will resume at the crease.
Play starts at 11am on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.