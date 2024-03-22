Shamrocks v Blues: Dramatic finish to day one of Cricket North grand final

The final half hour of play in long-form cricket often produces some extraordinary moments.
That was the case on day one of the Cricket North two-day grand final at NTCA no. 1.
Riverside's Kaidyn Apted bowled out Westbury's Ollie Wood with the last ball of play which was met with a roar from the David Boon Stand.
Apted, an off-spinner, was brought on in the dying stages and took 2-1 from 2.2 overs.
Blues coach Patty Mackrell said the game was now right in the balance.
"They were probably slightly ahead before that last wicket so to take that was really crucial but Saturday's a new day and we've got to start again," he said.
The Shamrocks are 4-77 after 24 overs chasing the Blues' first innings score of 170.
Both batting innings started in similar fashion.
Riverside were in trouble early with both their openers out before Patty Mackrell (54 from 111) and Cooper Anthes (25 from 33) steadied the ship.
Tail-enders Sol Scott (30 from 121) and Lyndon Stubbs (24 from 71) dug in when it was needed most.
Mackrell praised their efforts on a tricky wicket.
"We soaked up a bit of time but we took a lot of pressure out of the game and put it back on them," Mackrell said.
Riverside's Aidan O'Connor delivered on his big reputation as one of the nation's best young cricketers, bowling Westbury's Jordan French and James Tyson out for ducks.
It would take two of the Shamrocks' leaders to rescue them with captain Daniel Murfet (28 from 61) and Ollie Wood (43 from 63) combining.
"It was pretty important I guess that we didn't lose a third wicket in quick succession," Murfet said.
"We know (O'Connor) is an x-factor, he's got some pace.
"But at the end of the day, I think we found that you can also bat well and he's got to be able to put the ball in the one spot consistently.
"And hopefully if he can't do that, we can score off it.
"Woody played a couple of nice shots and we were able to keep the runs flowing which was really important when you're two for nothing."
But the Blues found a way back into the game through Apted who had Muret out lbw before knocking over Wood's castle just before 6pm.
"I was pretty disappointed that we lost both of us before stumps, it would have been nice to be just two wickets down going into Saturday but that's cricket, it's a tight contest," Murfet said.
Chathura Athukorala is set to join Liam Ryan at the crease who is on two not out.
The match could go for three days and play resumes at 11am on Saturday.
Kieren Hume (3-45), Wood (3-31) and Jono Chapman (2-49) took multiple pegs for Westbury.
Murfet explained Westbury's decision to bowl first.
"We won the toss and didn't really know what to do but given it's a three-day final and usually the case is, it will do a bit on the first day here at the NTCA - that's what we've found," he said.
"So we had a bowl and there was a fair bit there in the morning session."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.