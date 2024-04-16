Skip the waiting room this flu season with online prescriptions

As winter approaches, so does the inevitable flu season.

Preparing for this time often means facing inconvenient, time-consuming visits to the doctor, sitting in crowded waiting rooms, and the stress of managing symptoms while trying to keep up with daily life. However, with telehealth services that offer online prescriptions like Instant Consult, this season can be far less stressful and more manageable.

Managing flu season safely with telehealth

Navigating flu season effectively means minimising your exposure to crowded places, especially when you're feeling under the weather.

Instant Consult provides a safe, convenient way to access healthcare from home. Just download the app, sign up, and request a video consultation whenever you need. Typically, within 15 minutes, you can connect with an AHPRA-accredited, Australian-registered doctor ready to provide personalised medical advice and care directly through your device.

During your consultation, the fully qualified doctor will assess your condition, discuss treatment options, and issue an online prescription if necessary. This prescription can then be filled at your local pharmacy or delivered directly to your doorstep, simplifying your access to medication and allowing you to focus on recovery without leaving home.

How online prescriptions work

The online doctor at Instant Consult can issue a prescription right away if you need medication or a refill. If an online prescription is issued, you'll receive a digital token directly via email or SMS after your consultation. This allows you to easily redeem your medication at your chosen pharmacy.

If you don't qualify for an online prescription token, a traditional prescription can be sent straight to the pharmacy you choose. For a quick and easy pickup, you can select your preferred pharmacy in the follow-up email you'll receive after your consultation.

The benefits of online prescriptions for flu season

Flu season often complicates the already challenging task of securing timely medical care. Online prescription services like Instant Consult cut through these complications. You can avoid the long waits for appointments and quickly connect with a doctor, getting your prescription when you need it most.

This service is particularly beneficial for those with hectic schedules or mobility issues. Instant Consult's doctors are available from 6 AM to midnight AEST every day, including public holidays, offering convenient access to care outside of traditional clinic hours.

For residents in rural, regional, and remote areas, Instant Consult's online prescription services are especially beneficial. Access to healthcare is no longer dictated by proximity to a medical facility. Instead, these services ensure that even isolated communities have the resources to manage their health effectively during flu season.

Keeping your health information secure

Flu season emphasises the importance of minimising exposure. With Instant Consult, your health information remains secure. All consultations and medical data exchanges take place over encrypted channels. This focus on security allows you to focus on your health without worrying about information confidentiality.

Get through flu season with online prescriptions

The flu season doesn't have to be a period of anxiety and inconvenience. With online health services such as Instant Consult, accessing quality healthcare is easier and safer than ever.