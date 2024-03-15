Arsonists at it again, thanks to those who fight fires for the community

The Labor Party won the last Federal Election with strong assurances to support action concerning countering human induced climate change. Now we have Tanya Plibersek, Labor Minister For The Environment And Water, approving many new coal and gas projects, and also extensions to existing coal or gas operations, to the extent that countering human induced climate change effectively could well become near to being impossible. It is now common knowledge that using coal and or gas to produce energy are major causes of human induced climate change. Funny thing Politics.