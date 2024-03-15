Arsonists at it again, thanks to those who fight fires for the community

LAST night they, those arsonists, were at it again lighting bushfires. From Trevallyn the sound of helicopters and sirens was overwhelming!
Thank you to those community workers who have been going beyond their call of duty for others and our environment.
Let's hope when caught they or them are paraded through the city streets. Let's see the true colours of residents shine through.
Bruce Webb, Trevallyn
CONGRATULATIONS to the nurses who graduated this week. As a previous registered nurse I appreciate their desire to dedicate themselves to the profession. After the previous Labor Government sacked 400 nurses and closed two wards in the LGH, it has taken a long time to restore those numbers, the Liberals are achieving that goal. The plans to improve services will also deliver better healthcare in the future.
Tasmanian health services are comparable to other states as I have family in Queensland and Western Australia who have had difficulty accessing various services so those states may be even worse.
Last year I was a patient in LGH with severe injury, via A&E & I have no complaints regarding my care & attention there or in a ward.
W Burbury, Newstead
FOLLOWING several recent stays by my father at the LGH, I would like to commend the staff in the Emergency Department and Ward 5A for their incredible care.
Our highly skilled paramedics working for the ambulance service, also have my highest praise, for the calm, reassuring way they carry out their role. A heartfelt thank you to you all. Please know you are making a difference in the lives of those who come into your care.
Maree Lawes, Longford
IT IS certainly difficult to understand Federal Politics at the present time.
The Labor Party won the last Federal Election with strong assurances to support action concerning countering human induced climate change. Now we have Tanya Plibersek, Labor Minister For The Environment And Water, approving many new coal and gas projects, and also extensions to existing coal or gas operations, to the extent that countering human induced climate change effectively could well become near to being impossible. It is now common knowledge that using coal and or gas to produce energy are major causes of human induced climate change. Funny thing Politics.
Brian Measday, Kingswood SA
THE Australian Christian Lobby has again launched a misleading, fear-based election campaign about LGBTIQA+ issues.
It is distributing flyers declaring the next Tasmanian Parliament will consider laws that "leave mums and dads with little say over their child's decision to change their gender".
No party has any plans to change the current approach to this issue which involves rigorous clinical assessments and parental consent.
I can only assume the ACL is talking about proposals from all three parties to prohibit conversion practices (aka gay conversion therapy).
The link in the ACL's mind is that a parent who questions a child's gender identity or counsels their child to delay transition will be accused of a conversion practice.
But this is not what has been proposed.
In its recommendations for a conversion ban, the Tasmanian Law Reform Institute made it very clear that existing clinical and legal rules for gender transition would remain in place.
The ACT, Victoria and Queensland all have bans on conversion practices and not a single parent with a trans-identifying child has become entangled in those laws.
The ACL was wrong when it said the sky would fall in because of marriage equality and it's wrong again.
I implore voters not to jump at shadows.
Rodney Croome, Hobart
IF THE Australian Government is to implement the aged care task force recommendations to apply a sliding scale of charges for residential care, then all States must implement legislation to remove restrictions in their euthanasia legislation.
I'm sure many of us older folk who are surplus to requirements have no desire to pay through the nose for the privilege of serving out our latter days in a geriatric prison.
I want the opportunity to decide when I've had enough, and how to go - without the State imposing conditions.
Adrian Wild, Shearwater
VIRGIN Australia has Business Class, euphemistic "Cattle Class" and a future Animal Class!
Will this menagerie equate to a compatible flight into the unknown, or be permanently grounded after a trial of unpredictable turbulence?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.