UTAS and Migrant Resource Centre partner to address needs of Tasmanians

The University of Tasmania (UTAS) and Migrant Resource Centre Tasmania (MRC Tas) have partnered to collaborate on research projects and sharing of resources to address issues and needs within Tasmanian communities.
MRC Tas and UTAS signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday.
The MoU builds on the existing partnership between MRC Tas and UTAS, and will help to strengthen the evidence base to support best practice when working with people from refugee and migrant backgrounds.
MRC Tas chief executive Gillian Long said while they've worked with UTAS for many years, formalising the relationship helped demonstrate both organisations' commitment to "building a strong, vibrant, culturally inclusive Tasmania".
Research opportunities will focus on social equity, industry sustainability, social change and policy development that benefit the community and help to solve "key societal issues".
"MRC Tas values the opportunities which will arise from this agreement, including opportunities for joint research, student placements, professional development, volunteering and sharing of resources," Dr Long said.
"Together, we will help overcome barriers for members of Tasmania's culturally diverse communities and develop a more equitable society."
Executive dean and Pro Vice-Chancellor of the College of Arts, Law and Education at UTAS Kate Darian-Smith said MoU would help both organisations meet the needs of the Tasmanian community.
"This partnership is about understanding and supporting diversity," Dr Darian-Smith said.
"Our students and staff will have the opportunity to broaden their perspectives, enriching their study, teaching and research."
"We look forward to the possibilities the partnership will provide for us to make a difference together meeting the needs of our diverse Tasmanian community."
