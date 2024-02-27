Team of week: Westbury's 'Turtle' takes top votes but who gets the rest?

As the only century-maker across the fortnight it was a no-brainer to reward Westbury's James Tyson with three votes.
He was the difference as the Eagles fell 102 runs short of the Shamrocks' 295 at Invermay Park in Cricket North.
The player of the year gong encompasses a three-two-one voting system focused on the match-winning performances rather than the best all-round statistics.
Leaderboard:
As much as possible, this team is picked by position and is based on statistics as well as a player's influence on a match.
James Tyson (Westbury)
Six maximums were among the highlights of Tyson's breakthrough innings.
Jeremy Jackson (South Launceston)
Helped the Knights get off to a strong start in the first innings and was their anchor as they chased points in the second innings with the team finishing 4-122.
Will Bennett (Launceston)
Was a workhorse for the Lions on day one, bowling 24 overs and eight more than his nearest teammate. The all-rounder then scored their most runs by a considerable margin.
Spencer Hayes (Mowbray)
A strong all-rounder performance and top-scored in the Eagles' innings.
Lochie Taylor (South Launceston)
The latest of South's teenagers to make a big impression. Helped dig the Knights out of trouble when they were 6-145 which proved match-winning.
Brodie Jarrad (South Launceston)
The renowned spinner announced his return from injury with a great two-day knock. Put on a 121-run partnership with Taylor.
Oliver Marshall (South Launceston)
Made a start in both innings and his overall contribution gets him in the team over others.
Ollie Wood (Westbury)
Was hard for Mowbray's batters to get away during his 22 overs and he finished with six maidens and a tidy economy of 2.63. He also claimed two of the Eagles' top three.
Kieren Hume (Westbury)
Among the biggest scorers with the bat and stand-in skipper Joel Lloyd said he bowled well on a seam-friendly deck. The spinner bowled a scary 12 maidens from 19 overs with an economy of 0.94.
Jackson Young (South Launceston)
The speedster is playing an important role as an impact bowler for the Knights and put an end to the Lions' hopes of chasing down 284.
James Storay (Mowbray)
According to captain Luke Scott bowled an almighty spell after lunch on day one to keep the Eagles in the contest.
