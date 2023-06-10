Cavaliers' Deanna Wadley has been making progress as she recovers from a horrific injury in the Tasmanian Netball League.
Wadley suffered fractures in her tibia, fibula and femur as well as ruptures in her lateral collateral and anterior cruciate ligaments against South East Suns on May 20.
"I swept around the front end of the goal circle and one of the centre-courts passed me a ball," she said.
"I must have got a little bit more air than what I expected and when I landed my right leg was forward and my left leg was back and I've landed in a split motion.
"The whole force has gone through my shin and my knee just buckled in and out a couple of times on the landing. I hit the deck pretty hard after that."
With multiple medical appointments been and gone, Wadley - who described herself as "an active person" - has not been content to just sit around.
"I like to consider myself as a resilient person and I can't do anything about it, I can sit at home and cry about it, or I can just move on and deal with it," she said.
"I have been actually doing lots of leg work, because the surgeon is going to take a graft from my hamstring, so I've been doing lots of hamstring work.
"For the first week, I didn't have any movement at all but I've been working pretty extensively with my physio.
"Now I can get on the bike and get my heart-rate up, I've been going to gym still every day and the staff there have been modifying the exercises for me to ensure that I can do something every day."
Still in the early days of her rehabilitation process, Wadley gave a rough timeline about her return to running.
