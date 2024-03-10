The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Jacqui Lambie: We don't do policies because our egos aren't that big

Sean Ford
By Sean Ford
March 10 2024 - 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Jacqui Lambie. Picture by Keegan Carroll
Senator Jacqui Lambie. Picture by Keegan Carroll

The Jacqui Lambie Network does not "do policies because our egos aren't that big", its namesake senator says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sean Ford

Sean Ford

Journalist

The Advocate Newspaper, Tasmania. Business, economics, politics, crime.

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.