The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Riverside statewide women's coach up for the 'toughest gig in town'

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
March 15 2024 - 5:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Rademacher has taken charge of Riverside Olympic women's team. Picture by Rob Shaw
Chris Rademacher has taken charge of Riverside Olympic women's team. Picture by Rob Shaw

Chris Rademacher has no doubts about the size of the job ahead as he leads Riverside Olympic's step up to the Women's Super League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from A-League

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.