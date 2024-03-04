Title double still on the cards as Tigers line up Sheffield Shield final

Tasmania remain on course for an unprecedented national double after lining up a ninth Sheffield Shield final.
Nine days after the state won a third-straight Women's National Cricket League, the men took a giant leap towards a fourth red-ball title.
An edgy 57-run victory over Victoria at Bellerive Oval saw them cement top spot with one round to play - against bottom-placed South Australia.
Jeff Vaughan's men are also hot favourites to host the decider.
Beau Webster, whose 167 not out plus three wickets saw him awarded the Scott Mason Memorial Medal as player of the match, said a final was long overdue for the team.
"It's huge," he told Cricket Australia.
"We obviously haven't been in one since 2017(-18) and we haven't won one in 13 years, so it's massive for our state and our playing group.
"We've still got another game left against SA down here. Hoping to win that and then hoping we can host it, which would be massive for us."
Since winning three Shield titles under Tim Coyle (2006-07, 2010-11 and 2012-13), the Tigers have only finished in the top half of the ladder twice but have taken this season's competition by storm.
A fifth win for the season puts them on 46.36 points with two of their closest challengers - Victoria and Western Australia - set to meet in the final round of fixtures.
The Vics began day four eight wickets down needing 69 runs for a record fourth-innings chase, but swiftly lost captain Will Sutherland and former Tiger Peter Siddle to George Town's Gabe Bell (3-39 off 30 overs) and fellow quick Iain Carlisle (4-68 from 21.1).
Webster pinpointed a collapse of 4-25 late on day three after Nic Maddinson (109) shared a 178-run opening stand with Marcus Harris (76).
"It was nervy. 'Maddo' and 'Harry' were putting us to the sword pretty comfortably there," he said.
"Some big breakthroughs from Riley (Meredith) and 'Belly', who was outstanding all game. It was a wonderful game of cricket ... and bloody glad we got the chocolates."
The contest also saw Victorian batsman Will Pucovski return home with concussion after being struck by a Meredith bouncer.
"I think he's in good spirits, I spoke to him today, he seems all right," Sutherland said. "He's headed home already, hopefully he can look after himself and be back playing as soon as possible."
