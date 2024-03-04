The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Breaking

Title double still on the cards as Tigers line up Sheffield Shield final

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated March 4 2024 - 1:28pm, first published 1:27pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Webster celebrates his century. Pictures by Rick Smith
Beau Webster celebrates his century. Pictures by Rick Smith

Tasmania remain on course for an unprecedented national double after lining up a ninth Sheffield Shield final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Webster faces big ban, 'please explain' for Clarkson
Emotions were running high during the St Kilda-North Melbourne pre-season clash at RSEA Park. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Anna Harrington, Oliver Caffrey and Shayne Hope
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.