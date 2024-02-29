The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket
Exclusive

'Low act': Roughed up Westbury cricket oval breaks volunteers' hearts

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
February 29 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Westbury Shamrocks president and co-curator Michael Claxton has been helping repair the damage at Ingamells Oval this week. Pictures by Brian Allen
Westbury Shamrocks president and co-curator Michael Claxton has been helping repair the damage at Ingamells Oval this week. Pictures by Brian Allen

A "senseless act" has left Westbury Cricket Club volunteers dejected ahead of hosting one of the marquee matches of the Cricket North season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.