Cricket has given Michael Claxton more than 40 years of great experiences and he's given plenty to the sport in return.
So it's little surprise the Westbury Shamrocks president was named runner-up for the Tasmanian Good Sports Volunteer of the Year Award on Thursday.
The awards celebrate Australia's best community sporting clubs and volunteers for their commitment to building healthy and inclusive club environments.
They also recognise work done with the Alcohol and Drug Foundation's Good Sports program in tackling topics like alcohol, illicit drugs, smoking, mental health and safe transport.
The Shamrocks life member, who been on the committee for more than 20 years, started playing with the club in under-12s.
"I worked my way through the juniors and then myself and my three brothers were playing at Whitemore in a country competition and we came to Westbury full-time to play seconds as 16 year olds," he said.
"And then I worked my way up into A grade and played 20-odd years."
He continues to play in the over-40s and third grade and has no plans of stopping soon.
"I've been involved in the state over-50s two or three times so went to Brisbane and Western Australia and then Adelaide last year," he said.
He explained he co-coached two senior premierships with Adrian Tudor during his five years of senior mentoring.
These days the president of eight years spends many hours preparing the wicket for matches.
Claxton spoke of what he enjoyed about the club.
"It's the different people you meet," he said.
"And now I'm actually starting to play with some of their children because I'm still actively playing in thirds and over-40s.
"So it's good to catch-up with these people you played cricket with 20 years ago and you're still all mates."
Speaking about the relevance of the award, he said the club had promoted positive mental health through involvement with the SPEAK UP! Stay ChatTY organisation among many other initiatives.
He said he was part of a fantastic committee.
"They're the backbone of any club, the off-field people," he said.
"Probably the easiest part is playing, isn't it?"
The Tasmanian Volunteer of the Year winner was Kylee Chivers from Tasmania University Football Club.
Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au
