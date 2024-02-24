South Launceston lock-in two-day finals spot with big win against Lions

South Launceston have as good as sewn up a Cricket North two-day finals spot and eliminated Launceston from the race in what was the penultimate home-and-away round.
The Knights leapfrogged Riverside to take second spot with 81.5 ladder points while the Blues, who had the bye, are on 74 according to Cricket North Play HQ.
The Lions were on 63.2 after Saturday's play.
The top three play finals and Westbury will progress straight to the decider as they are well on top with 101.9 points.
What remains to be seen is who will host the semi-final in the coming weeks.
Knights skipper Jeremy Jackson, who finished 53 not out on day two, was reluctant to jump the gun but said it was exciting that it looked like South would be playing finals again.
"I've thought we deserved a spot there, we've dropped a few games where we thought we were in winning positions but apart from that we've had a pretty good year so I'm happy for the boys," he said.
South, who declared on 284 last weekend, kept the Lions to 137 and won on first innings points at NTCA no. 2.
Will Bennett was the Lions' best with 61 from 144 balls in an innings that featured three ducks.
South's Jackson Young took 4-34 from 12 overs which impressed his skipper.
"We've recently been trying to use him as a bit of an impact bowler to come in and bowl quick and make the batters feel uncomfortable even if it is for a short burst," Jackson said.
The captain also liked what young off-spinner Jack Crane brought to the table, including bowling 17 overs straight. The Knights made 4-122 in their second innings.
Meanwhile, Mowbray's season has come to an end as they have the bye next weekend.
The Eagles and Shamrocks agreed to finish their match about two hours early after the first innings was complete at Invermay Park.
Westbury stand-in skipper Joel Lloyd explained his team's approach.
"We don't really want to test out too many of our players leading into the finals ahead of us, so we thought it would be best to call it there," he said.
The Eagles' tail wagged with Brock Whitchurch (15), Jason Snare (25), Jonathon Jones (21) and James Storay (13 not out) helping them reach 193.
They fell 102 runs short of Westbury's imposing 295 after starting the day 3-68.
Lloyd said the Invermay Park deck always offered a bit for the seamers and Ollie Wood and Liam Ryan cashed-in, claiming multiple pegs each.
But Lloyd was also impressed with how spinners Ian Labrooy and Kieren Hume went about their business.
The skipper added left-arm pace bowler Anthony Smith was handy with a wicket and a run-out, both through the middle order.
"He's been bowling really well in second grade and he's had back-to-back matches for us in the ones and done his role well."
