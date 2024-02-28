Coffey too strong as jockey claims second Launceston Cup in three years

"I was a passenger not a pilot" were the words from jockey Harry Coffey as Excelleration claimed the 2024 Launceston Cup.
Backed in by punters as the favourite coming into the race, the Richard Cully-trained gelding held off Alhambra Lad and Grand Pierro by a length to win the $300,000 Group 3 2400-metre race.
Coffey hit the front on the straight and never looked back to win his second Launceston Cup in three years.
"It was pretty simple, he was very strong, I was down on the rail and there was an opportunity to get off," he said.
"I knew he was one of the better horses so I elected that and he just went around and was too good.
"I've had a lot of luck down here so I love the place."
It was the 28-year-old's first time on Excelleration, saying the horse was in "immaculate condition" as he picked up his second major win this week - taking out the Oakleigh Plate on Queman on Saturday.
Trainer Cully was unable to be at Mowbray on Wednesday, instead electing to stay home in Ballarat as bushfires attack the area.
Part-owners Ray Nicholson and Grant Thorson - two of a syndicate of 10 - thanked Coffey for the ride and Cully for his hard work with the horse.
Asked to describe the last 100 metres, Nicholson said with a smile on his face "if I could have got on board, I would have run out there".
Prior to the run, Aurora's Symphony was gunning to become the only horse to win three in a row.
Ridden by Coffey in 2022 and Blaike McDougall in 2023, this year Jordan Childs took the ride as the horse led coming into the final turn but was unable to hold on.
Straight after the running of the cup was the day's second biggest race - the $150,000 Armidale Stud Vamos Stakes.
The win was taken out by the Craig Williams-ridden Megamea, who saw off Jenny Jerome and Alvarinho.
Earlier in the day, Keats and Indispensable were unable to be split in the $125,000 Hellova Street Stakes.
The pair, ridden by Williams and Craig Newitt respectably, were confirmed as a dead heat following race seven, while Codi Jordan on First Accused finished third.
North Launceston Bowls and Community Club were the big winners in the Ladbrokes Community Sports Series as Jason Maskiell rode Seydoux home.
The club are hopeful of fixing their dining-room floor after winning $10,000 thanks to a start-to-finish lead in race four.
Other race winners were Ada Day (race one), Van Scotia (race two), Pennine (race three), D'oro Star (race five), Geegees Gemstone (race six) and Sandual (race 10).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.