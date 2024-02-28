'Unbelievable': 10,000 smiles as Seydoux wins major prize for bowls club

A new dining-room floor is on the agenda following a $10,000 win for North Launceston Bowls and Community Club.
The club took home the Ladbrokes Community Sports Series' top prize as Seydoux won race four on Wednesday's Launceston Cup day.
And their members could not believe their eyes.
"It's unbelievable. I can barely talk I've shouted that much and got her home," 20-year club stalwart Maree Peck said.
"It was excitement all the way because he just led it all the way."
Peck said the potential renovations have been a long time coming.
"I'm the cook there and I've seen the floor and it needs doing badly," she said.
"It's probably needed doing for the last six years, so it's the right time for it.
"Without this, we would have to have waited a few more years."
Jason Maskiell steered the Adam Trinder-trained horse home expertly, having never rode Seydoux before getting the win.
"We got to the front quite easily," he said.
"We went quite slow in front, the horse has got a bit of a breathing issue so we rolled from the 600 to keep everything smooth, gave a really nice kick at the top of the straight and got the result.
"I thought her turn of foot was really nice at the top of the straight ... and we got the win so I'm very happy with it."
The win was Maskiell's second of the day, having already taken out race one - the Sporties Hotel Maiden Plate - aboard Ada Way.
However, he was eyeing off bigger wins, riding Turk Warrior in the $125,000 Hellova Street Stakes.
"The big ones are coming up, so they are the ones that we want to try and collect but I want a new fence, so we're on the right way to get that sorted," he said.
Each of the 14 clubs involved in the race received a minimum of $500.
Jumping Tasmania North and the Scottsdale RSL Club took home $5000 and $2500 respectively as Sistine and Cheeky Word finished second and third.
The race was the last in the Community Sports Series, following events at the Devonport and Hobart Cups were Turners Beach Cricket Club and Colebrook Golf Club won the major prizes.
