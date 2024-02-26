Aurora's Symphony a chance at historic cup double, Launceston treble

Star Victorian stayer Aurora's Symphony will be chasing history when he lines up in the $300,000 Launceston Cup (2400 metres) on Wednesday.
Not only will he be lining up for his third-consecutive win in the prestigious race, but he's also chasing the $100,000 bonus after winning the Hobart Cup 17 days ago.
Since winning in Hobart, Aurora's Symphony has remained in Tasmania, stabled with Glenn Stevenson at Wesley Vale.
"He's just loving life; he's such a tough horse. He got home from the Hobart Cup and licked his bin out the following morning," Stevenson said.
"He's had a couple of nice gallops, he goes up two kilograms, but you can't fault his attitude, and the reason he got 2kg proves he's the best horse in the race."
Despite the extra impost after his impressive Hobart win, Aurora's Symphony has been installed as the $3.30 favourite for the Cup ahead of Excelleration at $4.20, Grand Pierro at $4.40 and Alhambra Lad at $5.
In his three Cup wins in Tasmania, Aurora's Symphony has had three different jockeys Harry Coffey, Blaike McDougall and Jordan Childs, who retains the ride after winning in Hobart.
Stevenson is enjoying his best season as a trainer; he currently shares the lead in the premiership table with John Keys; both have 37 wins, but Stevenson has a far superior strike rate.
He will be represented in the cup by Ashy Boy who followed up his Devonport Cup win in January with a second in the Summer Cup and a fourth in the Hobart Cup.
"He's actually better going into Launnie on Wednesday than he was going into Hobart," Stevenson said.
"We had a few little health issues before that race, but his work since has been good; he's eating well, and he's back up bouncing around, and I'm much happier going into Wednesday than I was before Hobart.
"He's tough, he's drawn to get a nice spot and 'Froggy' (Craig Newitt) was happy to stick with him so that gives you confidence."
Stevenson has a solid team heading to the track on Wednesday, including Turk Warrior and First Accused in the $125,000 Hellova Street Stakes (1600m).
Stevenson is leaning towards First Accused as the pick of the two.
Alhambra Lad started a warm favourite in the Hobart Cup but after leading was one of the first horses beaten, his jockey Jye McNeil is expecting a much better run in Launceston.
"He just pulled too hard after working from a wide barrier in the Hobart Cup, so if we can have a bit kinder run on Wednesday, we can see him back to his best again," McNeil said.
