The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Launceston Cup: Northern sporting clubs in with chance to win $10,000

By Matthew Reid
February 27 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bracknell Football Club, pictured after their 2021 premiership, have Verbano in the Community Sports Series race as part of Launceston Cup Day. Picture by Phillip Biggs
Bracknell Football Club, pictured after their 2021 premiership, have Verbano in the Community Sports Series race as part of Launceston Cup Day. Picture by Phillip Biggs

It hasn't taken long for Group 1 winning trainer Lindsey Smith to make his mark in Tasmania.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
Thomas won't be thrown to wolves, Simpkin vows
The Kangaroos say they'll continue to help Tarryn Thomas, even though he's be de-listed by the club. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Roger Vaughan and Oliver Caffrey
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.