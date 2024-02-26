ACL set for bright future as club leaders say farewell

Saturday's TCL premier league contest marked an end of an era for ACL.
Following a tough season in which the club recorded just one win, the round 16 match against Hadspen at University Oval was potentially the last for five of the Bluebacks.
Coach Troy Huggins and Ben Stonehouse have called time, Matthew Oates is thought to be moving to Evandale Panthers, while Cameron Martin and Daniel Summers are also considering retirement.
Having top-scored for the team with a "scrappy" 43 against the Chieftains, Huggins made his way to the clubrooms to score for the rest of the innings, with his daughter Lola right next to him.
As for his step-son, Lochie Wells, he was also playing in the match.
Just as his family was the reason he returned to cricket after 14 years out, they are the reason he has finished up.
"My step-son was old enough to want to play some cricket so we came down here and we played B-grade for the last three years and it has been great," Huggins said.
"I've met some great blokes and had some good times, we had the grand final there a couple of years back with a team full of kids, I think four or five kids in the team.
"Now it's time for me to just give it up, let the boy play, and I'll spend some more time with the other kids."
Despite spending just four years at the club to date, ACL legend Dean Martin said the impact that Huggins has had should not be understated.
"One thing that Huggy should be really proud of is that - I've been here 42 years and we've been an old club that whole time - the last couple of years since he's been involved he's really been trying to get kids to play," Martin said.
"The camaraderie within the group is outstanding considering everything that's happened and that's purely down to him, because he's pushed that for the last couple of years.
"We can only hope that continues as we've never had it until the last couple of years, hopefully the kids here stay and try and build on that.
"That's his legacy."
But Huggins was quick to credit the teammates he had played alongside, believing them to be worthy of more praise than himself.
"They're a great bunch of guys. It's the core group of eight or nine that stand up every week. We struggled for numbers some weeks, but that eight or nine you could bank on every week," he said.
"It's always fun with them. It's never easy getting belted around the park, but the same guys turn up, they give you 100 per cent and these are the guys that have always got your back.
"I was just happy there were four or five of us playing our last game, it certainly wasn't about me.
"There's some great guys that have had my back for a few years now and I'm really happy to have played my last game with the likes of Ben Stonehouse, Daniel Summers, Matthew Oates and Cameron Martin, probably the nicest guys you'll ever meet in your life."
