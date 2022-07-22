"There's too many friendships to be able to walk away."
That's how ACL Cricket Club's Dean Martin described his time at the club as they celebrate their 70th anniversary this season.
Formed in 1952 as the Repco Cricket Club, it was renamed ACL in 1986, five seasons after Martin joined up.
"Put quite simply, the reason I'm still here after all of that, I made some friends in my very first year that, unfortunately a couple of really good friends have passed on, but they're all still there," he said.
"Some of them I call mates, some are really good friends and it's just the friendships and relationships you make over the years - they just stick.
'Even now, still, with all the newer guys and the younger kids coming through."
Martin, who was recently inducted into the TCL's hall of fame, is one of three icons of the ACL Cricket Club - alongside Bill and Tony Dunstone.
Together, the three of them will select four more icons, which will be announced at the 70th-year reunion celebrations on November 12.
The event was originally set to be earlier this season and at the Tamar Function Centre but due to COVID-19, they delayed it and moved venues.
In recent years, Martin has been able to play with teenage son Zac in the club's B-grade side, an experience he described as "unbelievable".
"He filled in a couple of years ago when he was 13 and this year when we were short, unfortunately I was injured so he didn't play a few games he probably could have played, but to actually play proper games with him, with proper context and for points [was unbelievable]," he said.
"I got to bat with him a couple of times as well, that was just fantastic, you can't get those memories back."
Sheepish about his career achievements, Martin said he'd lost more premierships than he'd won, taken out a few best and fairests and had been honoured with club awards such as the Skeggs Award, which "are special because of who they are named after".
However, he does have a major regret.
"If had I'd known in 81-82 what I know now, I'm envious with every other club and all their stats - I've got no idea how many games I've played," he said.
"It could be 400, it could 500 - I don't know over that time period.
"I really wish I'd had the forethought when I got out of that car in the North Launceston car park the first time to say 'we need to be doing stuff like that'."
The professionalism has grown since the club's beginnings, based out of the boot of a car in the early days to the state-of-the-art facilities they have now at University Oval.
The club fielded a premier league, A-grade, B-grade and women's side last year and have announced a new coach for the 2022-23 season in former Cricket North player Paul Bunton.
Tickets for the event, which will feature MC Michael Maney, can be purchased at www.trybooking.com/BVZRX.
As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.
