The Examiner
Home/Sport/Cricket
Good News

TCL: Troy Huggins to coach ACL Cricket Club for 2023-24

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated June 22 2023 - 11:32am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Incoming ACL coach Troy Huggins. Picture by Paul Scambler
Incoming ACL coach Troy Huggins. Picture by Paul Scambler

ACL Cricket Club's incoming coach Troy Huggins has one simple goal - to be respected like the TCL's powerhouses.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.