ACL Cricket Club's incoming coach Troy Huggins has one simple goal - to be respected like the TCL's powerhouses.
The Bluebacks finished seventh in premier league last season but their new leader is hoping to take them to new heights.
"We look at the standout clubs like Longford and Hadspen, and to be honest, I just want to be like them - I want to be someone that sets a benchmark and I want to be consistent week in, week out," he said
"You can't fault anyone if we just keep giving 100 per cent but some of the games last year were shockers and I think that comes with a bit more dedication with training.
"We really think we should be playing finals every year in all grades, but especially in premier league ... we just need to be consistent and I think [that will come] just by doing a few little things here and there and being a little bit more professional around the club and on game day."
Originally from Western Australia, Huggins first played with ACL after moving to Tasmania 17 years ago and rejoined the club in 2020 to play alongside his step-son Lochie Wells.
Since then, he's guided the B-grade side to a grand final and won awards for both the club and association, but has also grown closer with Wells.
"I played with my dad growing up, scored my first 100 batting with my dad at the other end, and then ran him out so that's pretty fun to look back at," he said.
"It's fantastic, we have never been closer since we started playing cricket together and we live and breathe cricket.
"We've got a few father-sons at the club now and uncles and nephews and it's really great to see families at the cricket club.
"There's a lot of clubs around with big family ties ... like Beauty Point, Perth and Longford and there's always families watching and perhaps when I came to ACL three years ago, there weren't many families until we turned up.
"I think it's fantastic to see father and sons playing cricket, getting the chance to play together."
Taking over the role from Paul Bunton, Huggins said coaching wasn't initially on his radar but was something that appealed to him over time.
"I've always seen myself as a bit of a leader and helped the younger kids, we had a lot of younger kids in our B-grade side over the past few years and I enjoyed watching them grow and get better and giving them some tips. That's a bit of coaching as a captain as well," he said.
"I never saw myself coaching a cricket team before but it's certainly something l feel very confident I could do."
