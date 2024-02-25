Simmonds thrilled to see Raiders products enjoy success with Tassie Tigers

Proud mentor Darren Simmonds watched on as numerous Greater Northern Raiders products achieved a Women's National Cricket League premiership treble with the Tasmanian Tigers on Saturday night.
Launceston's Emma Manix-Geeves, Longford's Sasha Moloney and Hayley Silver-Holmes played in the six-wicket triumph against Queensland Fire while Julia Cavanough was also in the Tigers' squad this season.
The Fire posted 7-248 before the Tigers chased it down with 14 balls to spare.
Manix-Geeves finished 28 not out from 24 balls, Moloney claimed one wicket and a run-out and Silver-Holmes bowled eight overs of pace in Hobart.
Raiders coach Simmonds watched the one-day game on TV due to the Raiders playing in Launceston on Sunday.
"The way they went about it was terrific, it was a good wicket," he said.
"They really attacked the stumps, they seemed to bowl a lot of balls that weren't missing the stumps all day, particularly between the 10 and 40-over mark.
"That really set the game up for them to hold them to that 240-odd."
Wicket-keeper Manix-Geeves took an important catch off Moloney's bowling to dismiss Fire opener Georgia Redmayne who was on 23 from 25 balls.
"It was an excellent piece of work and that really got them going," Simmonds said.
"And then they got another quick wicket and really applied the screws.
"Em's first catch was really crucial in the scheme of things and to combine with Sash was nice to see."
Simmonds praised Nicola Carey (111*) and Heather Graham (63) for shouldering the load with the batting.
But he was pleased to see Manix-Geeves help finish off their great work.
"Coming in at the end there, she took the pressure off Nic as well and was really assertive with how she went about it and played her role beautifully," he said.
Simmonds said Manix-Geeves had enjoyed big moments in each of the three deciders.
She scored a century in 2022 and took an important stumping in the final over of last year's thriller against South Australia.
Moloney has also played in all three premierships.
"She is probably a veteran of Tassie cricket now and originates from Longford, she had to move Hobart a long, long time ago just to play women's cricket because there was nothing here back then," Simmonds said.
"She's been a great stalwart of the game in Tassie and it was really pleasing to see her have success after going through all the real tough years of Tassie cricket.
"They were getting beaten well and truly and didn't enjoy the privileges they've got now."
Silver-Holmes, a 20-year-old who hails from New South Wales, has played in two of the triumphs.
"She's a great story herself because she's had to battle through a lot of injuries, I think she played one game of cricket last year and that was with Raiders," Simmonds said.
"She worked extremely hard last year in the off-season."
Meanwhile, the Raiders are out of Cricket Tasmania Premier League finals contention after falling to North Hobart at Invermay Park on Sunday.
Four Raiders players only registered one run while there were two ducks as they crashed to 73 from 25 overs. North Hobart cruised to 1-74 from 15 overs.
Georgia Munro, who starred for Riverside in their grand final loss to South Launceston on Friday night, top scored with 26 from 44 balls.
"They hit the stumps a lot and we tended to play across the line a bit too much which has been a common thing we've been trying to work on," Simmonds said.
He said North Hobart set a good example of how to go about it.
"They showed us how to play out there on that wicket and looked quite comfortable because they were playing with the full face (of the bat) and in front of the wicket," he said.
Raiders play Clarence at Kangaroo Bay Oval in the final home-and-away round next weekend.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.