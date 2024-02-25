'Stressful' chase produces memorable knock for WNCL's best

At the start of the WNCL season, Nicola Carey made the choice to forgo a Cricket Australia central contract to ensure she could play more for the Tasmanian Tigers.
While allowing herself more consistent matchplay, the decision could have created extra pressure on the all-rounder to perform.
But if it did, it appears the 30-year-old thrives in that environment.
Carey hit 696 runs at an average of 69.6 to finish 204 ahead of the league's second-highest scorer Meg Lanning and saved her best innings for the grandest stage, scoring a match-winning 111 not out to secure a three-peat of WNCL final wins for the Tigers.
Beating Queensland by six wickets, Carey put on 132 runs with Heather Graham before Riverside and Greater Northern Raiders product Emma Manix-Geeves joined her at the crease to combine for the remaining 67 required.
Also taking a wicket, Carey was named player of the final.
"I'm relieved, that was so bloody stressful out there," she told Fox Sports.
"I felt real scratchy, but I think Heather, even EMG the way she batted at the end there, it made my life so much easier and even at the start of the game I thought to keep them under 250 on a really good wicket, we were pretty happy with that."
Carey said her great relationship with Graham was a big factor in why they were able to bat so successfully with each other.
"I love batting with H, we talk about it all the time which annoys the girls, it's always good fun and she makes it look really easy and I make it look a little bit harder so it's always nice when someone is ticking them along as quickly as Heather does," she said.
Not one to reflect on her personal achievements, Carey said she was happy "to be able to contribute".
On the other hand, Tigers captain Elyse Villani was full of praise for the all-rounder.
"She made a tough personal decision at the start of the season, turning down a CA contract to play more time with the girls and I think the way she's gone about it, you can see how much she loves playing for the Tigers and that's what it's all about," she said.
